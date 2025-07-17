3 New Paul Heyman Guys following Seth Rollins’ injury in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman shocked the world when he joined Seth Rollins by betraying his former best friend, CM Punk, and his former Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 41. The alliance between Rollins and Heyman turned out to be one of the boldest moves in the company in recent memory, which ended up being the beginning of an incredible storyline.

Following Rollins, Paul Heyman also brought Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to his corner, with the Hall of Famer forming a new faction led by the Visionary. While things had been going great with the faction heading into SummerSlam season, a singles match between Seth Rollins and LA Knight was made official for the recent edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The match ended with the Visionary tweaking his knee, which was further confirmed to be a legitimate injury. Rollins recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to address his knee condition, stating that he might be out of action for an extended period of time.

With the Visionary out, Heyman might use the opportunity to bring a new name into his faction, potentially replacing Rollins as the leader or use him as an acting leader until the Mastermind returns from his injury. Let’s check out a few names who could be the next Paul Heyman guy with Rollins injured.

#3. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

Gunther recently retired WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg from in-ring action, and has proved to be one of the most dominant names on the roster lately. The Ring General is considered to be a future icon and could be the one to take up Rollins’ duties for now.

The Austrian star could lead Breakker and Reed to the top, under the supervision of Paul Heyman, potentially intensifying the storyline and making their faction much more dominant.

#2. Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, is one of the few names that Paul Heyman has worked very closely with in the past, and he could be Heyman’s client once again. Lesnar has not appeared in WWE since SummerSlam 2023, and fans have been waiting for the Beast’s comeback.

With SummerSlam on the horizon, the legend could mark his return by aligning with Heyman yet again, and could further help Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed garner more attention with the faction becoming one of the most dominant groups in the rich history of the company.

#1. Logan Paul

While Logan Paul is currently scheduled to team up with Drew McIntyre to take on the duo of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam, he could make a shift to the red brand following the Biggest Party of the Summer, introducing himself as the new Paul Heyman guy.

The social media sensation could join Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to form an incredible trio, with Heyman leading them to glory and taking their careers forward. A potential addition like this could add more heat to the faction and further open the doors for a plethora of new storylines as well. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars with Seth Rollins injured.

