3 On-screen WWE weddings that were real and 3 that were fake

Many WWE couples have married both on-screen and in real-life

Many of these WWE weddings didn't exactly go to plan

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE weddings are always interrupted with some kind of revelation,

There have been many weddings on WWE TV over the years since there's nothing more intriguing than a romance storyline in a wrestling ring. It's hard to imagine a storyline any more appealing to fans, which could be why the company went with one between Bobby Lashley and Lana earlier this year and made it their headline for a number of episodes of RAW.

Whilst many of these weddings are the work of pure fiction and are merely there to keep the audience entertained, there are others that were done between stars who were either already married or would later go on to walk down the aisle in real life.

It appears that sometimes WWE's creative team can be psychic when it comes to throwing together couples.

#6 Real - Lana and Rusev

Lana and Rusev were positioned together in WWE when the two stars were already coming through the ranks in NXT. The couple has been dating since 2013 and when they were promoted to the main roster they were put into a number of storylines that confirmed that they were in a relationship.

One of these storylines even saw Lana aligned with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae aligned with Rusev before the storyline was scrapped when TMZ revealed that the couple was engaged in real life.

Advertisement

Lana and Rusev married back in 2016 and their wedding was the focus of one of the episodes of Total Divas. The couple later stepped into a feud with Roman Reigns and their on-screen wedding didn't go quite as smoothly since Lana was left covered in cake.

The Bulgarian Brute has since been released by WWE but the couple is still married and often update images together on their Instagram pages. Lana even showed up on her husband's Twitch stream recently.

1 / 6 NEXT