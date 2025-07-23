3 Possible main events for Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025

SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium is set to be a historic event, as it will be the first time in WWE history that the show is a two-night affair. Just like WrestleMania, The Biggest Party of Summer will also take place over two consecutive nights and feature two main events.

Since the slot for the main event of any show is given to the most important match, it could be a challenging task for Triple H and his creative team to select a match for the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam. Many superstars on the roster can deliver good matches, and it can be a Herculean task for management to fill the slot.

In this listicle, we will list out three possible main events of Night 1 of SummerSlam.

#3 CM Punk vs Gunther - WWE World Heavyweight Championship

An ideal choice for the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam could be CM Punk vs Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Since the main event of Night 2 is almost set for John Cena and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship match, Night 1 can conclude with the World Heavyweight Championship match.

The match is expected to be an exciting affair, as outside factors may influence it. Although Seth Rollins is injured, there are still faint chances of him cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Punk if he beats Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins had earlier said that he would never let Punk win the gold in WWE as long as he's here. So, he might attempt a cash-in on Punk if he gets medically cleared by SummerSlam. This would make up a good main event to close Night 1 of the PLE.

#2 Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

Although the match hasn't been officially announced yet, Roman Reigns will likely team up with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at SummerSlam. This week on RAW, Reigns and Jey Uso had joined forces to combat Breakker and Reed, hinting at a clash at SummerSlam.

This could also be a main event on Night 1 of SummerSlam since Roman Reigns is one of the biggest draws for WWE. The Tribal Chief hasn't wrestled in a WWE PLE since WrestleMania 41, and his bouts do generate hype.

The match can also feature Heyman unveiling a third member of the group, who will attack Reigns and Jey Uso. This can be exciting to watch, and this match also has the potential to be the main event Night 1 of SummerSlam this year.

#1 Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY - Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY had put up a phenomenal match at WrestleMania 41, along with Bianca Belair. They can be rewarded for that at SummerSlam this year. Moreover, since Triple H is doing so much to elevate women's wrestling in WWE, he can have Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY headline the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam.

It has also happened in the past, when Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey main-evented WrestleMania 35. It was the first time in the history of WWE that women superstars had closed the biggest annual PLE event of the promotion.

Since SummerSlam is a two-night event this time, Triple H can feature the women in the main event on Night 1 of the show, while male superstars, such as John Cena and Cody Rhodes, headline Night 2. It remains to be seen who will ultimately walk away as the winner on both nights.

