Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to bring back WWE veteran after 2203 days as their new Wiseman? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE on RAW last week, generating a massive buzz. The OTC returned right after the No. 1 contender’s Gauntlet Match, where Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed unleashed an attack on Jey Uso and CM Punk. Since his return, Reigns has left the world talking about the potential match he is set to have at SummerSlam.

Reigns confronted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed this week on RAW, and after a war of words, chaos broke out as both Reed and Breakker managed to take down the OTC. However, Jey Uso made his way out to help his cousin even the odds.

Following his two appearances on RAW, fans have been speculating that Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to take on the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam, which could end up being the main event of Night One as well. The potential tag team match could end up generating a buzz, being Roman Reigns’ first match since his loss at WrestleMania 41. On his return match, Reigns could introduce a new manager as well.

The OTC Roman Reigns could bring out WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi for the first time in 2203 days since July 2019, to announce him as his new Wiseman, which could add a lot of excitement for the storyline.

A potential twist like this could open up a plethora of opportunities to further enhance the rivalry between the two factions until Seth Rollins returns and WWE finally books a singles match between the two men. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.

Rikishi addressed Roman Reigns’ rumored match at SummerSlam recently

While Roman Reigns is seemingly set to team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam, earlier rumors suggested a singles showdown between Reigns and Breakker.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi addressed the potential singles match between Reigns and Breakker during a recent edition of his Off The Top podcast, stating that it would be too early for the former Intercontinental Champion to face a massive name like Reigns at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

"Bron Breaker has been moved in that position to be a main event player on his own soon. Right now, he's surrounded to get that kind of rub and also to kind of be able to lead him. But he's a quick learner. He's a great athlete. He looks good. His promos are there, but I feel like in due time, he is gonna be that person too," Rikishi said.

While fans had been excited for the match between the two men, time will tell if WWE will move forward with a tag team match or book a singles showdown between them.

