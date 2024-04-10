3 possible reasons why fans will turn on Cody Rhodes during his first reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

This past Sunday at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes finally finished his story as he won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship off of Roman Reigns in the show's main event.

This victory marks the end of a two-year story in WWE, where The American Nightmare proclaimed that he was back in the company to win the world title for the first time in his career in honor of his late great-father, Dusty Rhodes.

In the build-up to winning the title at 'Mania, Cody has undoubtedly been the most popular superstar in the company for quite some time, with fans of all ages supporting him.

However, with the story now finished, what is next for Rhodes? Will his championship lifestyle now change and potentially fracture his relationship with the fans?

Join us as we take a look at three signs that the fans will turn on Rhodes while he reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#3. Cody Rhodes becomes invincible

Since rising to the top of the card, Rhodes has been likened by many to that of the Greatest Of All Time, John Cena. With a persona that seems to have no evil bone in their bodies.

During his huge win at 'Mania, Cody was joined in the ring by many top stars, including Cena himself. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show at WWE World ahead of last night's RAW, the 16-time World Champion shared what he said to Rhodes after he finished the story at WrestleMania.

"When I got to embrace him [Cody Rhodes], he had the championship in his right hand and I said do you feel that he said yes I said do you feel how heavy it is he said yes. I said it will get heavier every day. This is the burden you bear when trying to craft the path to being the greatest of all time."

While John Cena is a great person to be compared to, it can also come with a lot of baggage. As the face of the company in the mid to late 2000s and early 2010s, Cena was loved by a strong portion of the fans but was also wildly hated as he rarely ever lost.

Now as the face of the company and certainly not losing a big match any time soon, Rhodes' hot streak may begin to alienate some fans due to his seemingly perfect cookie-cutter exterior.

#2. The American Nightmare angers The Second City Saint's fans

Ahead of the former AEW star's Royal Rumble win earlier this year, another star that many were keen to see win the marquee battle royal was CM Punk. Rhodes and Punk would end up being the final two in the match before Cody eliminated the former WWE Champion.

While Punk remains on the shelf with a tricep injury and despite both men currently working as faces, a showdown between arguably the two biggest stars in the company is a mouthwatering prospect.

Whenever WWE does decide to have them square off, many fans may start to boo Cody Rhodes due to Punk's huge connection to the audience. Following Cody Rhodes' win at WrestleMania 40, CM Punk spoke to ESPN where he sent a warning to The American Nightmare, stating that he is now the hunted.

"Now listen, a black belt is a white belt that didn’t quit. He [Cody Rhodes] just earned his black belt unlike his finishing manoeuver we are no longer at a crossroads. I think the path is clear, possibly the Cody Rhodes era. But I will warn him it is much harder to stay on top than it is to get there and we all saw how hard it was for him to get there. There’s a lot of people gunning for him."

#1. Rhodes takes all the credit for WrestleMania victory

While Cody Rhodes certainly put in a tremendous effort to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins also played a huge part in getting under the skin of The Tribal Chief.

During the final stages of the match, Rollins played mind games with The Head of The Table as he came to the ring in his Shield attire while also playing the music of his and Roman's old faction.

This move would seemingly get under the skin of Reigns as he looked to inflict pain on the man who betrayed him and ended The Shield 10 years ago as opposed to focusing on Cody Rhodes.

With Rhodes now champion and Seth Rollins seemingly looking to take some well-deserved time off, Cody may now preach that it was all his doing that led him to win at The Show of Shows.

This move may anger some fans as it was very clear that on Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Rollins was undeniably, Cody Rhodes' shield.

