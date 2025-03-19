3 Possible replacements for Lilian Garcia on WWE SmackDown

Lilian Garcia took to social media to announce that the March 14 episode of SmackDown, which aired from Barcelona, Spain, was her final show as the blue brand's full-time ring announcer. She also announced that the promotion was moving to a new era and that she would stay with the company in a different role after her departure from SmackDown. This role would include, among other things, being the ring announcer at Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC.

Ad

Lilian Garcia replaced Samantha Irvin on RAW last fall, following the latter's departure from WWE, and moved to SmackDown in January, with Alicia Taylor becoming a full-time ring announcer on RAW.

With that in mind, we take a look at three possible replacements for the legendary ring announcer on SmackDown.

#3. Mike Rome is a ring announcer on NXT

Ad

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

He is working on NXT but has also worked as a ring announcer on RAW and SmackDown. Last week, he replaced Alicia Taylor on the red brand at Madison Square Garden, as the latter had to take the night off due to illness.

Due to his experience as a ring announcer on both RAW and SmackDown, he would be a decent replacement for Lilian Garcia, either full-time or temporarily until someone else steps up.

Ad

In that case, WWE would also need to find a replacement for Mike Rome on NXT, unless the latter shows up on both brands.

#2. Samantha Irvin would be the perfect replacement for Lilian Garcia

Ad

Samantha Irvin had become a beloved figure as a ring announcer in WWE and her departure in October was a shock for fans. Since then, Irvin hasn't come back to professional wrestling.

However, during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, she didn't rule out the possibility of a comeback.

"I'm not done with wrestling at all and I now have realized that I will need to have an opportunity where I can make something, I have to be able to make something...If there is some work that needs to be done, if there's something that I think needs to be improved and if there's a way that I can contribute, I'mma finagle my way back in there when the time is right, wherever that will be," Irvin said. [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Ad

A Samantha Irvin return would be ideal for WWE, given her popularity. However, it might not be full-time since she wants to do more than announce in the ring like Lilian Garcia.

#1. Jojo recently appeared on AEW Collision

Ad

She left WWE in 2021 and appeared in the AEW Collision pay-per-view earlier in the year. Whether this means that she would work full-time with Tony Khan's company is still unclear, but Jojo appeared in a virtual signing for Souther Wrestling Autographs back in September and said that she would consider a WWE return.

"It’s always in the back of my mind that it’s something I want to do. I strongly believe that when the time is right, when the moment is right, it’s something that hopefully I can get back to, but I’d say I miss it, I miss traveling, I miss the kind of family that you create when you’re there. But I also love my life with my kids. But I would never say never. I’d love to get back to it," she said. [h/t 411 Mania]

Like Samantha Irvin, Jojo would want to take on more responsibilities besides being the ring announcer. If she is not under a full-time AEW contract, WWE could hire her to replace Lilian Garcia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback