3 Potential Endings to SmackDown tonight

Friday Night SmackDown emanates from Dublin, Ireland tonight, airing at a special start time of 7 PM GMT (8 PM local time; same as the United Kingdom's BST), globally on Netflix. However, in the United States, the show will air at its regular time slot on tape delay at 8 PM ET.A pivotal stop on the Clash in Paris, tonight's episode will look to redeem a weak past few weeks as WWE kicks off its European Summer Tour to not just kick things into the next gear on the road to Paris, but also step up their game in the wake of their announcement regarding WrestlePalooza, which will mark WWE's first PLE to air on ESPN in the United States.With that said, in this article, we shall discuss three potential endings to SmackDown that could reignite the fire that the blue brand is capable of embodying and kick off WWE's summer in Europe with a bang!#3. Sami Zayn stunningly becomes the new United States Champion on tonight's SmackDownAs much as Solo Sikoa has grown as a performer and grown on the WWE Universe, and as much as he does not make fans groan over him anymore, with the present state of SmackDown, the blue brand needs a more exciting superstar to carry the United States Championship. That man could be none other than SmackDown's newest signing: Sami Zayn. A massive main event title match could be set up for tonight following an angle earlier in the show.Sami Zayn is one of the greatest and most reliable stars of this generation, and his winning the United States Championship could allow WWE to move on from the MFTs-Jacob Fatu angle, especially since the MFTs now seem to be on the hit list of The Wyatt Sicks. Zayn winning the United States Championship tonight would be a sudden yet welcome hard reset for the SmackDown men's division. It would also allow Jacob Fatu to be presented in a fresher setting.Finally, a run with the United States Championship on SmackDown would allow The Honorary Uce to boost his stock both within kayfabe for the fans and outside of it for the decision-makers backstage as he makes a case for a Royal Rumble victory in Saudi Arabia in January and a potential world championship run. Sami Zayn could pick up major wins, ensure captivating storytelling and solid in-ring action as he defends the title regularly, and elevate not just himself or even the United States Championship, but the entire brand of SmackDown over the next few months.#2. Cody Rhodes comes out to neutralize Drew McIntyre (and maybe Logan Paul) and aid John Cena on SmackDownWith Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes not advertised for tonight's SmackDown, the main guys expected to certainly be on the show are Drew McIntyre and John Cena. Either of them could open the show to lay out their agenda for the near future before the other party interrupts them, perhaps after being referred to by the person in the ring.A heated exchange could prompt a challenge for an impromptu main event, which would be a dream match of sorts and a wonderful treat for the fine folks in Dublin. Cena wrestling on almost a weekly basis against big names makes a lot of sense, and The Scottish Warrior and The Last Real Champion already have a conflict, so it's not like the match would be happening for the sake of it and out of nowhere. Given how good they are on the mic, they could sell a must-see main event for later on in the show by accentuating and advancing their issues.The match will hopefully be given a reasonable time, but a screwy DQ finish, whether involving acts of cowardice by Drew McIntyre or a Logan Paul appearance as well, could prompt the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, to come out. The American Nightmare could help Cena fight off McIntyre and Paul, turning the tables around from a couple of weeks ago, with the babyfaces standing tall to close the show.#1. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul trap John Cena and Cody Rhodes once again, establishing themselves as major threats on SmackDownTonight's SmackDown may end in a similar way to how it did a few weeks ago in the aftermath of the tag team main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. The WWE Champion may show up to save Cena from a beatdown courtesy of McIntyre following the proposed match and finish in the previous point, but this may just be a trap to lure out Cody before Logan Paul shows up and isolates him from an already suffering John Cena.It would generate more heat for Logan Paul vs. John Cena at Clash in Paris while also advancing McIntyre and Rhodes' feud over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Whether that leads to Cody vs. Drew at Clash in Paris or just continues to build towards their inevitable clash later on remains to be seen, but The American Nightmare and The Scottish Psychopath have the potential to revitalize the blue brand over the next few months with an extended feud, with the first or second of what is likely to be a multi-match series expected to be the featured match at WrestlePalooza.