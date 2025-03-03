3 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

WWE moves to Buffalo, New York, for tonight's Monday Night RAW after the chaotic Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1. Tonight's show will see three title matches, as the Women's Intercontinental Championship, the Women's World Championship, and the World Tag Team Title will be defended.

In addition, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and the Women's Elimination Chamber Match winner, Bianca Belair, will all show up in Buffalo. That said, let's take a look at three potential endings to WWE RAW tonight:

#3. CM Punk could confront Seth Rollins; Roman Reigns might return to WWE

The Best in The World will look to seek revenge on Seth Rollins after the latter cost him a potential win in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This past weekend, CM Punk pinned The Visionary to eliminate the latter from the match. However, Seth Stomped The Second City Saint minutes later to allow John Cena to earn the win and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41, where The Franchise Player will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Tonight, the two megastars could write a new chapter in their rivalry, setting the stage for a blockbuster match in Las Vegas. Still, they might not be alone, as Roman Reigns could return to WWE and assault Seth Rollins, taking revenge on The Visionary after the brutal Stomps he endured at the Royal Rumble.

The OG Bloodline leader could also attack Punk for eliminating him from the 30-man Battle Royal. As Reigns has unfinished business with both Rollins and Punk, WWE Creative could book a Triple Threat Match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#2. Cody Rhodes could show up on RAW and take shots at John Cena and The Rock

The American Nightmare is recovering from a brutal assault he suffered at the hands of John Cena and The Rock at the Elimination Chamber.

However, Cody Rhodes could still show up on RAW and address what happened in Toronto, taking verbal shots at The Greatest of All Time and The Final Boss. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will be desperate to seek revenge, but John Cena is not expected to return to WWE before mid-March.

Thus, The American Nightmare could cut a promo on Cena and build their feud, with WrestleMania 41 just six weeks away. It is also unclear if The Rock will make an appearance in Buffalo to confront Cody.

#1. Bianca Belair could interfere in Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY Women's World Title match

Bianca Belair has set her sights on becoming the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this past weekend. The 35-year-old will appear on RAW to find out whom she will face at The Show of Shows, as reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her gold against IYO SKY tonight.

The EST of WWE could interfere in the match, costing SKY and allowing The Eradicator to retain her title. This could force RAW GM Adam Pearce to insert The Genius of The Sky in the title match at WrestleMania, making it a Triple Threat affair.

The other scenario is for Rhea Ripley to earn a clean victory and shift her attention to Belair.

