3 Potential Main Events for NXT's rumoured TV debut

A potential NXT Championship match?

Initially starting as a talent hunt reality-show, NXT has gone on to become one of the most beloved brands in all of WWE.

NXT has the most hardcore of fanbase which is evident during every TakeOver special. Everything from the in-ring style, storytelling and production value is top-notch in NXT.

One of NXT'S strongest attributes over the years has been the ability to consistently deliver a high-quality product to the fans.

There have been rumors of NXT potentially moving to Fox Sports 1 this fall with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stating that the move is a done deal. On being asked about the same on a recent NXT Conference call, Triple H would neither confirm nor deny the move. NXT is reported to go head-to-head with AEW's weekly TV show on Wednesday.

It was reported just a few hours ago by PWInsider that the current home of RAW and SmackDown, USA Network, is also in talks with the company to bring NXT into the fold as well. Either way, it seems like we will be getting NXT on TV come fall.

Here's are three potential main-event matches for NXT'S debut on Cable TV:

#3 Shayna Baszler Vs Io Shirai (NXT Women's Championship)

Baszler has always got the better of Shirai

The Queen of Spades has had NXT's Women's Division on the lock for more than a year now. After defeating Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: New Orleans, Baszler has been the brand's top female champion barring a month and a half, where she lost the title to Kairi Sane at Takeover: Brooklyn IV.

She would regain the title from the Pirate Princess. Baszler has since defeated Bianca Belair, Mia Yim and Io Shirai on her way to becoming one of the most dominant champions in NXT history.

Although this would essentially be a heel vs heel match, we think that today's audience, especially those watching NXT, could care less about the heel-babyface dynamic.

In fact, sometimes it is the heel who gets more cheers than the babyface during NXT events. Io Shirai's turn to the dark side has infused new life into her character and following that barnburner of a match against Candice Le Rae at NXT Takeover: Toronto, she has more than earned a shot against Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship.

Baszler has been rumored to make a jump to the main roster for quite some time now. Her dropping the title to Shirai would be the perfect way for the former Mixed Martial Artist to end her dominant run in the black and yellow brand.

A win over Baszler would do wonders for Shirai and cement her position as the top female star on NXT programming.

