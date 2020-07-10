3 Potential opponents for Edge when he makes his return to WWE from injury

Edge is a wrestling legend that could elevate any young superstar to the next level

Could he revisit old feuds once more, or are new feuds brewing?

Could we see a battle of the Spears?

Former WWE champion Edge made a dramatic return to the wrestling industry when he appeared as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. The 46-year-old entered the match at No. 21 and eliminated three Superstars including AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Luke Gallows before being thrown over the top rope by Roman Reigns.

On April 11th, 2011, Edge shocked the world by announcing his retirement live on RAW. During an emotional speech in the ring, he revealed that all the neck injuries he had sustained during his career had finally taken their toll on his body. He also said he was beginning to feel numbness in his arms.

Despite passing basic-strength tests before WrestleMania, WWE suggested he take further tests to clarify his ability to continue his in-ring career, and an MRI scan later revealed that he would have to retire.

At the Summerslam 2019 event, Edge was involved in a segment with Elias which resulted in The Rated-R Superstar delivering a spear to him. This was the first moment of contact he had in WWE in almost a decade.

The moment sparked rumors that he may have been cleared to make a wrestling return, although Edge himself continued to kill them rumors off by denying them until he officially made a return.

Edge was ruled out with injury once again after sustaining a torn triceps in his Backlash match with Randy Orton.

Edge will be back and wants revenge on Orton, but with a long contract signed, who could he face in the future?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

“You almost had me believing that maybe the Royal Rumble... maybe that was enough closure for me. But then you put your hands on my wife.”@EdgeRatedR lets @RandyOrton know he has dug himself in a hole he can not get out of. #WWERaw



(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/rvXoL3Svye — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 31, 2020

Advertisement

#3 Seth Rollins

Edge and Seth Rollins have somewhat of a history that could be used to hype a potential showdown.

In December 2014, Edge reunited with former partner Christian to host the ''Cutting Edge Peep Show'' where they would interview Seth Rollins. During the segment, Rollins along with Big Show attacked both of them. Rollins threatened to curb stomp Edge onto the MITB briefcase before John Cena ran down to the ring. Rollins demanded that Cena reinstate the Authority or he would go on to break his neck.

Although Cena reinstated the authority back into power, Rollins dropped the microphone and attempted to attack Edge anyway before Cena entered the ring to fend off the attack.

Recently, Seth Rollins opened up on the possibility of facing Edge and said he will be happy to face the Rated-R Superstar.

"If I were to guess, putting myself in Edge’s shoes, I would think he has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins. I can only assume, at some point in time, he’s going to come calling–and I would be happy to answer that call."

At this present time, Seth Rollins regards himself as the ''Monday Night Messiah''. Could Rollins use Edge as a sacrifice for the greater good down the line?

#2 John Cena

Who could forget the time Edge won his first world championship? I am sure John Cena hasn't forgotten that night.

At the 2006 New Years Resolution PPV, John Cena retained his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber Match. After the match had finished, the chairman Vince McMahon revealed that Edge wanted to cash in his MITB contract for an immediate title bout.

Edge made his way to the ring and delivered two spears and pinned a bloody Cena to claim his first WWE championship. The two former champions would go on to wrestle at several major events over the next few years and it's now solidified as one of the best rivalries during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

John Cena is now a part-time wrestler, but with his history with Edge, could one more match between the two be enough temptation for the Cenation Leader to return for another program with the Rated-R Superstar?

One last match between the pair would certainly be worthy of a pay-per-view main event.

#1 Roman Reigns

When Edge retired, the name Roman Reigns was unknown to the wrestling world. When the Rated-R Superstar announced his retirement, The Big Dog was only starting his wrestling career in the developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling.

Between the time that Edge retired and made his return at the Royal Rumble this year, Reigns has been a four-time WWE champion and he won the 2015 Royal Rumble match. He is also a Grand Slam Champion and defeated TheUndertaker at WrestleMania as well.

Let's not forget, Reigns was the man that eliminated Edge from the Royal Rumble this year and spoiled a memorable win.

That match would certainly be a huge event headliner with or without a championship on the line. Both men use the Spear as their signature move, so we could Edge pass the torch down to Reigns as the man with the deadliest spear in the industry if they ever meet.