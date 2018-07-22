3 Potential Opponents for Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

Ever since Ziggler became the IC champion he's looked unstoppable

Dolph Ziggler has had quite the year in 2018. He remained directionless for the first five-plus months of the year. The Show Off has always been great in the ring. With the IC title around his waist and Drew McIntyre by his side, Ziggler has been on fire and seems unstoppable. His battles with Seth Rollins were outstanding and now the Show Off can look towards more challengers.

With Summerslam on the horizon, a match with the Intercontinental Championship on the line is evident. Last week on Raw he faced off against Bobby Roode. Though Roode was not given a title match. Normally, the challenger would pick up a ‘surprise’ win to set up a title match later down the line. But this time around, Ziggler made sure he prevailed. Even without any assistance from McIntyre, Ziggler picked up a notable win.

This sets him up for a new challenger. A championship reign is only as good as the challengers that feature during it. Who should step up to challenge Ziggler now? Here are the possible opponents for Ziggler at Summerslam-

#3 Seth Rollins

Ziggler defeated Rollins in a 30 minute Iron man match at extreme rules.

Rollins has helped re-establish the belt as one of the most important ones on the roster, and whether he is involved or not, the title deserves a prime spot on the SummerSlam card.

Ziggler and Rollins main-eventing Extreme Rules came as a bit of a surprise to everyone. While the match failed to deliver on the night, the two men had still put on a series of excellent encounters in the build-up to the event but one final encounter between the two men should take place at SummerSlam and fans won't complain about it.

Most people had hoped that Rollins would be rewarded for his incredible start to 2018 with a title shot against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, with that now off the table, seeing the Architect take on Dolph Ziggler might be the fans' best hope of him capturing gold at the Biggest Party Of The Summer.

The biggest question surrounding this match is whether or the feud between the two men has the legs to survive on until August 19th. However, Ziggler’s recent match with Roode on Raw suggests that they are looking to move away from this feud.

