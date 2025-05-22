3 Potential return storylines for Goldberg’s WWE retirement

Goldberg is expected to end his in-ring career this year in WWE. The WCW legend might not have spent a large part of his wrestling career in the Stamford-based promotion, but he has expressed that he will bring the curtains down on his career in the global juggernaut.

Ever since he made a surprising appearance at the Bad Blood PLE last year, and had a verbal exchange with Gunther, it's been speculated that Da Man is set to feud with The Ring General. WrestleMania 41 has come and gone, but the former Universal Champion is still nowhere to be seen. It was expected that he could return and help Jey Uso against Gunther and potentially Ludwig Kaiser if he got involved. However, five months have already passed this year, and the Hall of Famer still hasn't shown up.

He had said a while ago that he might have his retirement match sometime this Summer in WWE. And SummerSlam could be the event where the WCW legend could finally bid adieu to the WWE Universe.

On that note, here are three storyline directions for Goldberg's WWE retirement.

#3. Goldberg can face Gunther at Night of Champions

WWE's only event in Saudi Arabia this year is the Night of Champions PLE on June 28, 2025. That could be the event where Goldberg finally clashes with Gunther.

Goldberg has previously wrestled in Saudi Arabia against The Undertaker in 2019 and Bobby Lashley in 2021. Even though the matches were forgettable outings, he could have a marquee showdown on the desert soil once again.

And how will WWE book this match? Goldberg could be brought in to spoil Gunther's chances against Jey Uso on the June 9 edition of RAW. The Ring General is slated to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the episode, with his likely opponent being Uso, as the current champion is the strong favorite against Logan Paul this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Hall of Famer can return on RAW on June 9 and prevent Gunther from beating the champion, leading to WWE officially announcing their big clash at the Night of Champions PLE.

#2. Challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at Money in the Bank

Triple H can also play it another way, by having Goldberg square off against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The contest would be a huge eye-feast for the fans, as the two legends haven't yet crossed each other's paths in the squared circle.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the WCW legend addressed the fact that he never got to wrestle Cena, and it would have been a cool thing if it had happened.

“I never got a chance to get my hand around Cena’s throat. That might have been cool," Goldberg said. [H/T: Yahoo Sports]

With both Goldberg and Cena's retirements around the corner, WWE could plan a once-in-a-lifetime feud between the two mavericks.

#1 Spear vs. Spear battle with Bron Breakker at SummerSlam

How about a Spear vs Spear battle between the two masters of the game? Da Man has been known for his devastating spears from his WCW days, while Bron Breakker is considered akin to a modern-day Goldberg. Both are skilled in executing perfect spears.

Since Breakker turned heel, WWE could have a final match between Goldberg and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam. Former WWE manager Eric Bischoff also said in October last year that the two can meet in a final match, with the Hall of Famer, finally putting over Breakker.

"I would be using Bill to help get somebody over and I would look for an underdog. I'd look for somebody young or I'd look for something that had a story to it that you could tell without having six months of TV behind you — is there a way to use Rick Steiner's son ... you could use Rick, they've done a good job of establishing the Steiner brothers since WrestleMania, their name even came up a couple times tonight so the audience knows who they are and why they're being talked about. They also know the relationship with Bron and the connection to Bill going back to WCW," Eric Bischoff said while speaking on 83 weeks podcast." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

While Bischoff is no longer involved in creative, it's Triple H who holds the charge. It remains to be seen whether The Game wants the 58-year-old legend to lock horns with the Young Steiner in his final match.

