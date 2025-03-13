3 Potential WrestleMania 41 opponents for Jade Cargill other than Naomi

After a three-month absence, Jade Cargill returned to WWE and set her sights on Naomi, seeking revenge from the former Women's Tag Team Champion. The latter had assaulted her backstage on SmackDown in late November.

Jade assaulted her former friend before the start of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, eventually eliminating her from the contest, as Naomi was unable to compete.

The expectation is that Jade Cargill and Naomi will have a match at WrestleMania 41, but if WWE Creative doesn't go down that way, what other matches could the SmackDown superstar have at the Showcase of the Immortals? We take a look at three of them.

#3. Jade Cargill vs Chelsea Green for the Women’s United States Championship

Chelsea Green has no opponent for the Grandest Stage of Them All amid a feud with Michin.

If Chelsea puts her title on the line at WrestleMania 41, Jade Cargill could emerge as an opponent for her. The latter could interrupt her during a SmackDown segment and challenge her to a match in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

The other scenario is for SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to announce a Battle Royal for the No.1 contender to the Women's US Title. Jade will win and then face Chelsea Green at 'Mania.

#2. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Titles

The two former Women's Tag Team Champions could reunite following Naomi's betrayal and join forces to re-claim the titles at WrestleMania 41.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the ones to beat Bianca and Naomi to become Women's Tag Team Champions, and the EST of WWE could step up and challenge them to a rematch, but this time with Jade by her side.

As Bianca Belair is set to fight for the Women's World Championship at 'Mania, her tag team title match could take place at Night 1.

Liv and Raquel currently have no opponent for their Women's Tag Team Titles, while on Monday, the latter became the No.1 contender to Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship.

#1. Jade Cargill vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is at a crossroads following Naomi's betrayal and her backstage assault on Jade Cargill a few months ago.

At the same time, she has to deal with the new Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, who defeated Rhea Ripley to win the title. Bianca won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and got a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

However, the expectation is that she will fight both superstars in a Triple-Threat Match. During that feud, she could also take a heel turn and make amends with Naomi, turn on Cargill, and start a feud with her former tag team partner.

If that happened, the EST of WWE could fight on both nights of WrestleMania 41. First, she would have a 1-on-1 match with Cargill, and then, on Night 2, she would look to dethrone IYO SKY and survive a Triple-Threat Match to become the Women's World Champion again.

