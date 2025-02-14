Nick Aldis to ban 39-year-old; heartbreaking Roman Reigns WrestleMania update? - 5 things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on tonight's show

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41 and the upcoming episode of SmackDown is set to be a pivotal night for the feuds and storylines. Several things have been advertised for the show. Apart from those, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could also make some major announcements tonight with far-reaching implications.

Friday nights have become stagnant for the past few weeks, lacking cohesive storytelling. However, Aldis could shake things up, with some big news whether it be addressing Roman Reigns' WrestleMania status or announcing the arrival of SmackDown's newest acquisition. His decision could send shockwaves through WWE's Road to WrestleMania tonight. Let's take a look at five things Nick Aldis can announce tonight:

#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa may be booked for the Elimination Chamber

Last week, Solo Sikoa made a dramatic return to SmackDown by attacking Cody Rhodes from behind. With a vicious assault out of nowhere, The Street Champion made his intentions clear that he had unfinished business with The American Nightmare. With this becoming a buzzing point among the WWE Universe, Nick Aldis could address the situation tonight on the show.

The General Manager could reveal that Rhodes had made a special request to him; He wants a match with Sikoa to put an end to his saga with The Bloodline once and for all. Therefore, Nick Aldis might announce a huge match between both superstars for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event with the Undisputed WWE Title on the line.

#4. Candice LeRae could be banned from ringside during the WWE Women's Title Match

Tonight's SmackDown is set to feature a showdown between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. There is a high possibility of Candice LeRae's interference in this bout as she may try to help Jax. The 39-year-old has been in an alliance with The Irresistible Force for the past few weeks, playing a key role in the latter's matches.

As a result, Nick Adis may ban The Poison Pixie from ringside to ensure a fair fight for the WWE Women's Championship. This decision might not sit well with Nia Jax, potentially creating tensions between her and the General Manager. Moreover, this angle would further intrigue the brewing clash between Jax and Stratton on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

#3. WWE SmackDown's newest signee could be revealed

WWE has been signing several new talents for the past few months. Notable names such as Penta, Ricky Starks, and Jordynne Grace have all inked their deals with the Stamford-based promotion. To continue its new trend, the company could reveal former AEW star Malakai Black as WWE's newest signee on SmackDown tonight.

Nick Aldis could take center stage to welcome the 39-year-old back to the blue brand. It was reported that Black has been released from his AEW contract and is expected to make his debut in a new promotion soon. With speculations running wild, many believe Malakai could be WWE-bound.

#2. A disappointing update may be provided on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns last's appearance came in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Following that it was revealed that he had sustained an injury after a vicious attack from Seth Rollins. While WWE has not disclosed the specifics, it was announced on the commentary that The OTC will be sidelined indefinitely as he recovers from the injury.

Tonight, Nick Aldis could provide further clarity on Reigns' status. He may reveal that The Tribal Chief is undergoing medical assessment and might miss several months of action. The blue brand GM cast a shadow of doubt over Roman Reigns' status for this year's WrestleMania, implying that The OTC may miss The Show of Shows.

#1. Huge title match could be announced for Elimination Chamber 2025

Elimination Chamber is set to be the next premium live event on The Road to WrestleMania. Therefore, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could add a major title match for the spectacle, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. He could officially announce that the United States Championship would be defended at the upcoming premium live event.

Recent reports stated that Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his title at Elimination Chamber as WWE is considering this idea backstage. It has been a while since The King of Strong Style defended his gold. Therefore, Aldis could put Nakamura in a title defense that will not only put the spotlight on the veteran but will also add grandeur to the card for the spectacle in Toronto.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for tonight when SmackDown airs live from Washington, DC.

