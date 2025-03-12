The most exciting time of the year to be a WWE fan is WrestleMania season. This time around is no different, as interest is at an all-time high. Fans are hooked on various major stories.

Ad

The Show of Shows will be airing in just over a month. The two-night event will take place live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th.

Four matches have been officially announced for the card, but a handful of other bouts have all been confirmed to be added to the lineup. Some of these matches are wildly unpredictable, but some seem to be the opposite.

Ad

Trending

This article will take a look at three of the matches currently announced—or are all but announced—for WrestleMania that happen to be quite predictable. While Triple H and the Sports Entertainment juggernaut could swerve fans, the outcomes to these particular matches seem quite obvious.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Below are the three most predictable matches for WWE WrestleMania 41 so far.

#3. Roman Reigns won't lose at WWE WrestleMania two years in a row

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first entry on this list is a match not yet officially confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41. Despite that, it is all but guaranteed to be on the show based on the events of Monday Night RAW this past week.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins went one-on-one in the main event of WWE Monday Night RAW. This is a rematch from their bout on January 6th, but this time, the two clashed inside a steel cage.

Ad

The match ended in dramatic fashion, with Roman Reigns showing up and pulling Rollins out of the cage. He then brutally beat down Seth, who was declared the winner via escape, and proceeded to also assault CM Punk. This will inevitably lead to a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

While the bout should be fantastic, the outcome is also quite predictable. Roman Reigns has been pushed as the top star of World Wrestling Entertainment for years now. After losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40, there is no way he loses again. Roman is clearly winning, and that seems obvious from the outside looking in.

Ad

#2. Jey Uso won't possibly lose to Gunther again

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time. On NXT UK, he broke the record for the longest reigning United Kingdom Championship reign. He later replicated that success with the Intercontinental Title on the main roster.

The Ring General then went on to become King of the Ring and win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Seven months later, the powerful Austrian is still holding onto the belt...at least for now.

Ad

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1st. With that victory, he gets a guaranteed world title match at WrestleMania. He chose Gunther as his opponent thanks to their rivalry, but the outcome is seemingly quite obvious.

Main Event Jey Uso will dethrone Gunther of the World Heavyweight Title. They have battled three times on WWE television in singles competition, and Gunther has won all three bouts. The Ring General also routinely beats Jey down. Uso can't possibly lose again after all of this, making the outcome quite predictable.

Ad

#1. John Cena is retiring, so he won't win the world title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion. He won the title at WrestleMania 40 last year, finishing the story of his family legacy and finally becoming a world champion. Since then, he has defended against some of the best wrestlers in the world.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and is now the number one contender for Cody's coveted Undisputed WWE Championship. The two will clash at The Show of Shows in what will likely be the main event.

Ad

This is important to Cena. John wants, and arguably needs, to win the world title to become the record-breaking 17-time world champion. He even turned heel and joined The Rock, which is seemingly to help make sure that he accomplishes this goal.

Despite that, everybody knows The Face That Runs The Place is set to retire from in-ring action at the end of the year. Cena won't win the world title, as he is wrapping his career up. It wouldn't make much sense, and fans know that. Still, the journey is worth suspending the disbelief and forgetting the obvious. The feud will be epic either way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback