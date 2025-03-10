3 problems Triple H needs to address on the Road to WrestleMania 41 

WWE kicked off the Road to WrestleMania 41 with many surprises and unexpected twists and turns. Although fans have been left in awe on many occasions, some aspects still need improvement.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. A lot has happened en route to this year's Show of Shows including Jey Uso getting an upset victory at this year's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair returning and winning the Women's 30-person bout, Alexa Bliss coming back, John Cena turning heel to team up with The Rock, and much more. Still, there have been aspects of the programming that have failed to generate a lot of hype.

For this list, we will look at three problems WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H needs to address on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#3. The women's and tag team divisions don't have the best booking

One of the main criticisms of Triple H as the head of creative is the presentation of the Women's and Tag Team divisions. There is a lack of an engaging storyline for the women outside the title pictures, and the overall booking with the female superstars is lacking in several areas. The tag teams are also lacking in compelling storylines across the men's and women's divisions.

Fortunately, things are picking up on SmackDown. There is the Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair storyline, Chelsea Green's group recruiting Alba Fyre, and the chaos DIY is creating with the tag team division. Still, RAW is failing to pick up compelling feuds in these areas, mainly focusing on the feuds in the men's division.

#2. Alexa Bliss doesn't have a definite feud on the Road to WrestleMania 41

Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited return at the 2025 Royal Rumble after being away for two years. However, there have been no concrete feuds or storylines for her en route to WrestleMania 41.

She has been mainly linked with The Wyatt Sicks, with many theorizing she will get involved with the Uncle Howdy-led group sooner rather than later. There have also been teases of her possibly feuding with Liv Morgan after some face-offs at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, but The Judgment Day member may also be occupied with the Women's Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows.

With WrestleMania 41 getting closer, the former RAW Women's Champion should definitely be involved in a storyline or feud soon to build momentum heading into The Showcase of The Immortals.

#1. The new format of WWE SmackDown might not be working for everybody

One of the biggest changes for RAW recently is moving to Netflix at the beginning of this year. SmackDown, on the other hand, has been running for three hours since January. While the longer format has perks such as having more matches, segments, and featured stars, it also causes some problems.

The three-hour format isn't truly helping the underutilized talent much and there have just been filler segments and matches that don't help progress any feuds. As per a recent report from WrestleVotes, many backstage personnel share the same negative sentiment about the new format and feel the show's quality has decreased.

