4 WrestleMania 41 matches that can be made official on WWE RAW tonight

WWE Creative could update the match card for WrestleMania 41 tonight on RAW, as several storylines continue to evolve ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals. So far, four title matches have been confirmed for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, while Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship has also been made official. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Title against Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship.

That said, we may see a former champion get added to the Women's World Championship match on tonight's RAW. Additionally, three more matches may be made official tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Multi-man Intercontinental Championship Match at WrestleMania 41

Bron Breakker. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

It appears that the Triple H-led creative team is planning to have a multi-man match for Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship in Las Vegas.

There are a lot of superstars who have emerged as title contenders. However, it is still unclear who will challenge The Dog of WWE at The Showcase of The Immortals.

These names are newly acquired star Penta, former world champion Sheamus, who has had a feud with Bron Breakker for months now, AJ Styles, and The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

Who will be part of the match remains to be seen. However, on tonight's RAW, GM Adam Pearce could provide an update on what is next for the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He could announce a multi-man Ladder Match for the coveted title.

#3. AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

The Maverick was the one who eliminated The Phenomenal One from the Men's Royal Rumble last month.

Paul failed to win the Men's Elimination Chamber earlier this month, so he will not main-event WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, AJ Styles is among the candidates who can challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

However, after Logan Paul mocked The Phenomenal One backstage on RAW two weeks ago, it seems that the plan is for the two to collide at WrestleMania 41. Styles will have a segment on tonight's RAW, where he will call out The Maverick, and a confrontation between the two could lead to a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

The Best in The World and The Visionary will face each other in a Steel Cage Match in the main event of RAW. Their rivalry is far from over, and they will add a new chapter to it tonight. The creative team has yet to reveal the path to WrestleMania 41 for both superstars; still, their Road to The Show of Shows could include Roman Reigns.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief has been absent since the Royal Rumble, where he suffered an assault from Seth Rollins after the former Shield ''brothers'' were eliminated from the 30-man Battle Royal by CM Punk.

Thus, the former Universal Champion could interfere in the Steel Cage Match and attack both Rollins and Punk, forcing RAW GM Adam Pearce to announce a Triple Threat Match at 'Mania.

#1. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship

IYO SKY stunned Rhea Ripley last week and became the new Women's World Champion, putting The Eradicator's WrestleMania spot in serious jeopardy. The Damage CTRL member will face Bianca Belair, who won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month, in Las Vegas.

As for Rhea, she could confront both superstars and ask Adam Pearce to give her a rematch and add her to the WrestleMania 41 encounter between IYO and Bianca, making it a Triple Threat Match.

The other scenario is for Pearce to book The Eradicator in a match on RAW next week, with the condition being that if the Australian wins, she will be added to the title match at WrestleMania 41.

