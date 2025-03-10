4 ways WWE has botched Alexa Bliss' return

Alexa Bliss missed nearly two years of WWE action due to the birth of her first child. Her last feud was against Bianca Belair on RAW right before the title was rebranded to the Women's World Championship.

The five-time former World Champion returned to action at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, and arguably received the loudest pop during the 30-woman contest. Despite WWE's need for a performer of Bliss' talents, her return has been somewhat underwhelming. Instead of featuring her weekly on SmackDown, Lil Miss Bliss has endured inconsistent usage.

Triple H and WWE have botched the popular star's return in the next four ways:

#4. WWE's booking of her return at the Royal Rumble

Along with Jordynne Grace and Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss was one of the many surprises during the women's match. Despite the pleasant return, the former ally of The Fiend entered 21st, lasted only 11 minutes, and had zero eliminations.

For context, Ivy Nile, Lash Legend, Piper Niven, Michin, Zelina Vega, and Candice LeRae all had longer tenures in the 'Rumble with at least five more minutes each than Bliss. None of those other women have won a singles title in WWE.

When Charlotte Flair entered (and it was already announced beforehand), she was accompanied by fireworks. There wasn't another female star who was given that treatment.

The Queen was also only one of two women with more than two eliminations. Alexa Bliss is just as important to the current women's division. Fans wouldn't know that by how she was booked during her return.

#3. Alexa Bliss didn't appear on the latest SmackDown

Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton are the women's division champions on SmackDown, so they should appear each week. Their opponents are also featured on each show until the actual match.

The last episode of SmackDown featured Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, Michin, B-Fab, and Charlotte Flair. Bianca Belair and Naomi had a segment surrounding Jade Cargill's attack, and Big Money Jade beat the tar out of The Glow again.

Even with three hours to fill, Bliss didn't even get a quick backstage segment or pre-taped vignette. Is B-Fab really that much more important than a former five-time World Champion?

#2. Not winning the 2025 Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss competed in the third Elimination Chamber match of her career. [Image Credit: WWE.com]

The three women with the best odds to win the Elimination Chamber were Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Bayley. Naomi was popular but WWE always seems to book her as a secondary player.

Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship at the beginning of 2025 but won tag team gold six days before the recently concluded PLE in Toronto, Canada. Roxanne Perez is a future champion but was still linked to NXT. The EST won the 2022 Chamber Match and predictably won this year's contest again.

Even though she hasn't been a singles champion in over a year, Belair dominated programming and WWE PLEs in 2024. There would have been more avenues of storytelling had Bliss won or even lasted until the end.

Instead, she entered last and was eliminated by Morgan. Belair has all the Cargill attack drama to deal with and would have been better served handling that and facing The Storm at The Show of Shows this year.

#1. Wrestling only once on SmackDown since Royal Rumble

There can be an argument for easing returning stars into action. After missing two years of action, most returning performers are anxious to return to a regular schedule. Some stars wrestle every week while others come and go.

SmackDown has been dominated by Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Belair, and Naomi over the last six months. Two of those women belong to RAW.

Bliss wrestled only once on SmackDown since her 'Rumble return, beating LeRae. She appeared in two short segments and did nothing else of substance. The Five Feet Of Fury is one of the company's most charismatic women and is among the best at cutting promos.

The Belair/Naomi admission segment was emotional, but the promo skills and acting were well below average. WWE missed a huge opportunity not to have other stars play off of Bliss and her mic skills.

