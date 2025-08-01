3 real-life couples who refused to work together in WWE

The WWE locker room has several real-life couples. While some are still dating, many have exchanged wedding vows as well.It isn’t a rare sight to see real-life couples working together and building a storyline in the Stamford-based promotion. Popular examples include Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, The Miz and Maryse, among many others. Interestingly, there have been a few real-life couples who have refused to be paired onscreen.In this article, we take a look at three such couples who refused to work together in front of the camera:#3. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins prefer working separatelyBecky Lynch and Seth Rollins are easily one of WWE’s real-life power couples. The Man is a seven-time World Champion, and The Visionary has five World Titles to his name. While fans would love to see them being paired together, the couple prefers to work separately, especially after their experience of working together back in 2020.The duo feuded against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. This happened shortly after Rollins and Lynch’s relationship became public. The Irishwoman wrote about her experience in her autobiography, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, where she highlighted that she wasn’t fond of working with The Visionary onscreen.&quot;We had no idea how to interact with each other on-screen, I was used to being a bada**. He was too, and in this mushy, muddled TV relationship we were just plain awkward. Or 'cringe' as was often the word used to describe it online. Blending the two worlds didn't work for me, as I was two completely different people in each of them,&quot; she wrote.Since then, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have focused on their individual WWE careers. They maintained a distance even when the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion announced her pregnancy, since The Visionary was a heel at the time.#2. AJ Lee and CM Punk don’t work together to keep their married life happyAJ Lee and CM Punk were the hottest names in WWE before 2015. Even after their respective departures from the Stamford-based promotion, fans kept chanting and echoing their names for years. While Punk is a former two-time Money in the Bank winner and five-time World Champion, Lee is a three-time former Divas Champion.Amid the active demands for her return to the company by fans, The Black Widow was recently seen at the San Diego Comic-Con. Speaking at the event. AJ Lee admitted that she didn’t want to work with her husband in the company to maintain a healthy and balanced relationship with him in real life. However, she also noted that there was a possibility she could choose to overlook this self-imposed rule in the future.“Oh my gosh, I think the key to being married for 12 years and the key is we don’t work together. But yeah, it’d be really cool. ‘Never say never’ is what I say to all the things when people ask me where I’m going to work. But yeah, he’s a really good writer. He's a great artist. He's killing right now – acting and wrestling.”Meanwhile, CM Punk has also spoken about this matter and noted that the key to their happy marriage was the fact that he and his wife don't exercise or work together.While The Best in the World made his return to WWE, there’s no sign that the former Divas Champion will be back anytime soon. But if she does return, maybe fans could see the couple in a storyline together if they decided to break their self-imposed rule.#1. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will only work together in WWE on one conditionBianca Belair is a three-time World Champion in WWE and is married to Montez Ford of the Street Profits, who is a three-time Tag Team Champion. Speaking at the MMA Hour podcast with Ariel Helwani, Belair revealed that while she wasn’t really opposed to working onscreen with Ford, she won’t do it for a typical couple-focused storyline.The EST of WWE emphasized that if she were working with her husband, it would only be in pursuit of championships and no other goals. She also stated that she won’t engage in a storyline trying to fight for her man because he already belonged to her.“My thing is just like if we get together, I want to be creative,” Belair said. “I want to be in there fighting together for titles, and over titles. I’m not trying to be in a having a storyline fighting over my man, ’cause I’m not fighting for something that’s mine. And it’s 2024, women, we not fighting over men anymore.” [12:50 - 13:08]Speaking on the matter, Montez Ford said that they didn’t mean any disrespect to the couples who were part of such storylines. However, he stated that he wished to do something as powerful as the storyline featuring Booker T and Chyna. Tez noted that while Booker was the King of the Ring, Chyna was equally responsible for maintaining their kingdom.The Street Profits member also highlighted that he would prefer a storyline where both he and Bianca Belair end up winning World Titles. In response, The EST of WWE said that the two of them could even pose with their titles for the cover of a 2K game in the future.