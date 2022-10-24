3 reasons why CM Punk should return to WWE and 2 he shouldn't 

CM Punk is a well-known name in the Wrestling Community. The Best in the World had a phenomenal run in WWE before leaving the company in 2014. However, if recent reports are to be believed, then the former Money in the Bank winner could be headed towards a WWE return.

Yes, according to Dave Meltzer, there have been murmurs of AEW buying out Punk's contract. However, Tony Khan led promotion is worried about the former AEW Champion jumping ship to WWE.

Reports of Triple H's interest in potentially bringing back his old rival to the company have further stirred the pot. While it would be interesting to see how this whole story unfolds, Punk returning to WWE would surely be one of the biggest stories of the year.

Will it happen? Only time will tell. For now, let's dive deep to inquire into why the former WWE Champion should return to WWE and why he shouldn't.

#5. Should return : CM Punk's return to WWE would surely be "best for the business"

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Will CM Punk's return kill CM Punk chants in WWE? Will CM Punk's return kill CM Punk chants in WWE?

There is no denying the fact that CM Punk has an ocean of fans behind him who are ready to jump to his defense at any time. One can't forget WWE arenas resonating with the chants of "CM PUNK!" even after he was long gone from the company.

The former WWE Champion is a massive draw and can sell arenas on his own. Much of AEW's recent commercial success could be attributed to Punk. Hence, WWE getting him onboard for another stint would surely be "best for the business".

Punk's arrival would certainly draw a lot of eyeballs, helping WWE rack up huge numbers.

#4. Shouldn't return: WWE doesn't need him

Triple H has brought some deserved names back to WWE

Truth be told, Triple H deserves a pat on the back for re-signing several deserved Superstars in the last couple of months. Superstars in the likes of Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles are on the red brand. Names such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and many more are on the blue brand. With so many top superstars, WWE's roster is stacked.

On top of that, several other high-profile names such as Cody Rhodes, Big E and Randy Orton are on the sidelines due to injuries. Thus, it wouldn't be wrong to say that WWE already has a 'problem of plenty' and doesn't need a Superstar like CM Punk, who is in the latter stages of his career.

#3. Should return : coming a full circle

CM Punk had a phenomenal run in WWE before walking out disgruntled in 2014. He had a dominant run as the WWE Champion, a reign that lasted 434 days. On top of that, he was part of some memorable feuds against the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Rock.

While the former Money in the Bank winner has had decent runs in ROH and AEW, he is best known for his time in WWE. Hence, Punk returning for his second run in the company and eventually hanging his boots in a place that gave him so much would surely be an emotional and apt end to a phenomenal career.

#2. Shouldn't return: things are still sour between CM Punk and WWE

Scott Burress @ExtremeGamer I know people claim sour grapes when guys like CM Punk and Jon Moxley but where there's smoke there's fire. Younger, creative wrestlers just don't mesh with the old guard of WWE. I don't feel this is a WCW vs. WWE thing again, this is as Moxley said, a "paradigm shift" I know people claim sour grapes when guys like CM Punk and Jon Moxley but where there's smoke there's fire. Younger, creative wrestlers just don't mesh with the old guard of WWE. I don't feel this is a WCW vs. WWE thing again, this is as Moxley said, a "paradigm shift"

As you may know, CM Punk left WWE in 2014 on very bad terms. The Best in the World walked out disgruntled due to creative frustrations. Since then, both parties have taken multiple shots at each other on several occasions.

While it has been 8 years since his departure, things are still sour between Punk and WWE. Given how Punk was vocal about his mistreatment in WWE, plus his sour bond with Triple H, it's hard to imagine him returning to the same working environment, now that The Game is in charge of the creative department.

#1. Should return: Dream matches

GRAM ⛪️ . @OhMyGodGRAM . CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns. Who says no? Put all this Needle Mover talk to bed once & for all CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns. Who says no? Put all this Needle Mover talk to bed once & for all ⛪️ . https://t.co/o3RIGQNhuX

While CM Punk's return to WWE will make a lot of head turns, it will also open doors to several dream feuds. The former AEW Champion is undoubtedly one of the finest when it comes to in-ring skills and has shown on multiple occasions that he can work with anyone.

Be it the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt, Punk would have a plethora of fresh faces to feud with. Given Punk signing with WWE to put over talent looks like a distant dream, the promotion could use him as their trump card. It is something they have been doing amazingly well with Brock Lesnar.

Do you want CM Punk to return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

