Cody Rhodes made his highly anticipated return at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent. The American Nightmare's return came at a time when WWE's world title scene needed fresh faces. Cody will have his sights set on becoming a world champion in his second stint in WWE.

It may well be only a matter of time before he gets his hands on the richest prize in WWE. Cody is bound to get a major push and just because he never became world champion in AEW, doesn't mean he wasn't worthy of it.

He devoted his time to ensuring that AEW's TNT Championship was just as noteworthy as the World Championship. When looking at potential world title challengers, credibility is important and Cody ticks that box. That's based the reasons we'll discuss on this article.

So now that he has arrived, let's take a look at 3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes should win a world title after his return.

#3 Cody Rhodes has proven himself outside of WWE

Cody Rhodes left WWE 6 years ago after citing frustrations with the creative team. At the time of his departure, he was playing a character named Stardust, which he wasn't keen on. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Cody spoke about a handshake agreement upon his return, with regards to Stardust. The American Nightmare stated:

"There wasn't any true guarantees, but there was a request. I said I never want to, ever see Stardust ever again. I never wanna hear it and talk about it, I never want to see it again.

Cody's feelings on Stardust are pretty valid, and his fans would agree, especially those who follow AEW. The birth of The American Nightmare on AEW proved to WWE creative that Rhodes being himself is gold in itself. So it's no surprise that when Cody became a free agent, WWE pounced.

Cody has won multiple championships since leaving WWE in 2016 to add to his 8 that he won in WWE. In addition to winning championships, he helped build AEW and whilst there, proved that he is more than capable of being a top star.

#2 Cody could be the first Rhodes to win a world title in WWE

The Rhodes' family celebrate Cody and Goldust's victory at Battleground 2013

No one from the Rhodes family has ever won a world title in WWE. As shocking as that may be, it places Cody in a great position to make history. It would be the right decision to make following The American Nightmare's return to the company.

On RAW after WrestleMania, Cody addressed his dream scenario for winning a world title, which you can watch below.

Now that Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes' is one of very few superstars with the ability to dethrone him. However, WWE might refrain from booking him into a world title storyline so early into his return. His current rivalry with Seth Rollins has earned him props for his ring work. Should Cody continue to deliver consistently, then maybe Roman Reigns' will be on a collision course with a nightmare.

Whenever he eventually gets his shot, it will be well earned and much deserved. And looking at his success in AEW without being a world champion, the ceiling for Cody Rhodes as a world champ is limitless.

#1 Adds depth to WWE's world title picture

Cody Rhodes makes his first entrance on RAW in 6 years

The world title scene in WWE has pretty much been unchanged for the past few years. Despite the likes of Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston and McIntyre, there haven't been many mainstays in the conversation.

Every superstar that I've previously mentioned has been placed in the mid-card or low-card slot after dropping the title. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns needs new worthy challengers after WrestleMania 38. Besides Seth Rollins and possibly McIntyre, Cody is clearly the next best option for The Tribal Chief's throne.

Rhodes vs. Reigns is a new and fresh matchup, even if they did cross paths back in 2014. This was when Reigns was part of The Shield and Cody was teaming up with his older brother Goldust. Both superstars weren't where they are currently in their careers, which is beneficial for them and the company.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell