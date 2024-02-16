3 reasons why Cody Rhodes must assemble a Bloodline of his own

Cody Rhodes will have a challenging Road to WrestleMania 40 as he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship again. However, it's known that The American Nightmare won't just have to worry about the champion, but also his faction, The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns' success as The Tribal Chief can be heavily attributed to The Bloodline, which included The Usos, a brief run with Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. Sami and Jey Uso have since left the group, but the remaining members always ensure that the champion retains his title. However, since Cody Rhodes has already gone through this in the past, he may be better equipped.

For this list, we will look at three reasons why Cody Rhodes should create his own Bloodline.

#3. Cody Rhodes will build his faction to ensure no foul play will occur this time around

Cody Rhodes was close to becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion last year at WrestleMania 39. He got the upper hand against the champion in the closing moments of the match, but Solo Sikoa interfered and cost him the bout and the title. This time around, The American Nightmare could try and even the numbers.

The American Nightmare could begin to recruit stars that have been affected by The Bloodline. This could include Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and many more. By doing this, Cody could showcase that he also can unite people in his battle against The Bloodline.

#2. More stars to feature at WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be one of the biggest WrestleManias in history. Although only two matches are confirmed at the time of this writing, the feuds and storylines leading to the event have promised fans an interesting showcase.

While being one of the biggest WrestleManias is certainly a huge compliment, it could also mean something negative for others. Since the Stamford-based promotion has seemingly focused on more quality over quantity of matches, fewer stars may be featured at the event.

If Cody assembles his own Bloodline, even just temporarily for the event, fans will get to see more stars even if it's just for a small role. This way, even if the stars don't have a match on the card, they can at least appear at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. A storyline can form with the superstars involved later on

Expand Tweet

The Stamford-based promotion has mastered the art of long-term storytelling and showing fans the history behind each match. If Cody Rhodes formed his own Bloodline, the company could use it for future reference.

If Cody wins with Sami by his side, the latter could reason in the future that he helped Rhodes win the gold and deserves a title shot. If Rhodes has Jey at his side against The Bloodline, the latter could meet with his twin, Jimmy Uso, at WrestleMania 40 and begin a feud from there.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE