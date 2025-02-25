3 Reasons why John Cena’s WWE retirement tour has been disappointing so far

It has been nearly two months since John Cena kicked off his farewell tour. However, WWE fans have hardly seen The Cenation Leader during this time, whether competing in the ring or cutting a promo.

As the WWE legend will compete at the Elimination Chamber this weekend, we take a look at three reasons why his farewell tour has been disappointing so far.

#3. He is largely absent

As a part-time wrestler, it makes sense that John Cena doesn't make regular appearances in WWE. Still, one would expect that since this is the final year of his in-ring career, he would become a regular on RAW and SmackDown.

Instead, he has shown up only twice so far, on the RAW premiere on Netflix and at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, respectively.

The reason is his busy schedule, as he is filming another movie, which has kept him away for the entire month of February. However, this will change next month, as the Cenation Leader will work the Elimination Chamber and several episodes of RAW.

#2. John Cena has kicked off his farewell tour with a loss at Royal Rumble

The Cenation Leader competed at the Royal Rumble for the last time in his career. He did his best to win and get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Despite his efforts, he fell short and lost to Jey Uso, who will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

It was disappointing that he lost at the Rumble, especially since it was his last appearance in the Premium Live Event. Fans were expecting him to win and make history at WrestleMania 41 by becoming a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

It remains to be seen if the WWE legend will emerge victorious at the Elimination Chamber this weekend or if he will miss the chance to main event the final WrestleMania of his illustrious career.

#1. He has politicked his way into the Elimination Chamber

John Cena announced after the Royal Rumble that he would be entering the Elimination Chamber Match. He said that this would be his final chance to get a title opportunity at WrestleMania 41 and became the first superstar to officially enter the Chamber Match.

However, he did so without winning a qualifying match, he just inserted himself into the match because he didn't win the Royal Rumble, and the only way he could get a title shot at 'Mania was by winning the Elimination Chamber.

However, the fact that the other five superstars had to win a qualifying match to enter the Chamber, while Cena just announced that he would be part of the match was disappointing for WWE fans, who would love to see the WWE legend compete on either RAW or SmackDown and earn his spot in the Elimination Chamber.

With that in mind, the Elimination Chamber Match this weekend will show what is next for John Cena and what the plans are for him for the final WrestleMania of his career.

