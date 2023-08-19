Over the last few weeks, LA Knight has been feuding with former WWE Champion, the Miz. The angle has spilled over to both RAW and SmackDown despite Knight being a SmackDown star and Miz represnting RAW.

The A-Lister cost Knight a shot at the United States Championship on the latest episode of SmackDown. While it was disappointing for The Megastar to lose yet another match, he will likely get his due shot in the coming months.

Feuding with someone like the Miz could be seen as either a good or bad thing for LA Knight. Here are three reasons why he should feud with the Miz and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#3 #Yes #Yes #Yes - Feuding with a RAW star gets Knight on both shows

As mentioned above, the Miz is a RAW Superstar and Knight belongs to the SmackDown brand. WWE has done away with the Wildcard Rule or the constant show-jumping that plagued the show over the last decade.

LA Knight has quickly become one of the most popular stars in WWE. His merchandise is among the top sellers every week and he receives the loudest crowd response anytime he's booked for a show.

It's smart money to get him on as many shows as possible due to the crowd response. It's an organic rise and not manufactured, and fans don't mind the star being on both shows.

#2 #No - He shouldn't be feuding with a RAW star

The Miz is a member of the Monday Night roster.

While it makes some sense for a cross-brand feud, the battle highlights some roster disparities. After the 2023 WWE Draft, SmackDown had Austin Theory, Karrion Kross, Knight, and Grayson Waller as mid-card heels.

In years past, these stars eventually moved up to the main event scene to win or challenge for belts. Knight's popularity has unofficially made him a face, but he's been feuding with a heel in the Miz.

If names like Gunther, Bronson Reed, or Shinsuke Nakamura were on SmackDown, Knight could be feuding with them. SmackDown needs some reshuffling due to Knight's popularity and other stars who need a change.

#2 #Yes, #Yes, #Yes - The two should be feuding because the Miz can hang on the mic with him

The Miz joined SmackDown on commentary to keep the feud going.

When it comes to mic skills, some performers just have it while others unfortunately do not. LA Knight and the Miz are both more than able to carry themselves well in promos. For that reason, having the two go back and forth on the mic is guaranteed money.

If one side of a feud can't fight back in a promo, it makes that star look worse. Sure, the person can let his or her actions do the talking, but having mic skills can get someone further in wrestling.

Someone like Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, or even Kevin Owens would do well opposing Knight. All of those stars, however, are on RAW and faces. The Miz is usually a good test of a star's ability to win a feud and hold his own against the A-Lister.

#1 #No - LA Knight is already over on his own

Knight was the overwhelming sentimental favorite to win Money in the Bank this year.

While feuding with the Miz keeps LA Knight busy, The A-Lister is usually used in feuds to put over newer stars. He battled AJ Styles when he debuted back in 2016.

The thinking behind this is that the Miz is easy to hate and it helps the fan root for whoever he opposes. It's the same effect Baron Corbin has on his opponents.

For newer stars who fans may not be totally familiar with, this is a method to get the desired reaction from the crowd. Knight is already incredibly over and doesn't necessarily need this type of handling.

#1 #Yes, #Yes, Yes - Feuding with the Miz keeps Knight busy until a US title program

WWE officials might have had a plan already drawn out for the United States title this summer. What they didn't account for is the organic rise of The Megastar that started before WrestleMania.

The clamoring for LA Knight has only grown louder each week, and WWE cannot ignore his connection with the crowd any longer. While they may have had plans in place for after WrestleMania, it's nearly five months later now and those plans can certainly change and include a star who the fans are really behind.

Feuding with the Miz keeps LA Knight busy until they finally decide to crown him the US Champion. It may still not happen because they think he's so over he doesn't need a title. Nonetheless, it should still happen, and battling the Miz keeps him on screen until the time of his grand title ascension.

