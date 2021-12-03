3 Reasons why Paul Heyman should betray Roman Reigns & 2 he shouldn't

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have been aligned together since the SmackDown before Payback 2020. Reigns had only returned to WWE after over five months away at SummerSlam 2020, and when he did, it was at the expense of Braun Strowman and then-newly crowned Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

While his attack on both men led many to believe that he finally turned heel, his alliance with Heyman confirmed it. They have now been together for close to a year-and-a-half, and Paul Heyman's role with Roman Reigns is different to what it was with Brock Lesnar.

While he was Lesnar's advocate, he serves as the special counsel to The Tribal Chief. But ever since Brock Lesnar's return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, there have been several moments where Heyman has teased returning to his old client.

It seems inevitable that at some point, either Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns, or The Tribal Chief will simply dispose of his special counsel member. Here are a few reasons on both sides of the coin favoring a Heyman betrayal, and a couple against it.

#3. Should: WWE has been teasing Paul Heyman's alliance with Brock Lesnar for too long now

Ever since SummerSlam 2021, Paul Heyman has been under scrutiny by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who questioned his loyalty on numerous occasions. Stating that he pays Heyman to get information beforehand, he was outraged at the fact that he didn't know that Brock Lesnar would appear at SummerSlam 2021 following his win over John Cena.

Since then, we've seen teases of Paul Heyman wanting to re-unite with Lesnar, and that reached its peak at Crown Jewel 2021. While Heyman seemingly threw the Universal title in the ring to help Brock Lesnar, it was Roman Reigns who picked it up before hitting The Beast Incarnate with it and using a bit more assistance from The Usos to get the victory.

That seemed to be the ultimate moment where he was about to betray Reigns, but it backfired. Roman Reigns seemed furious about it the following night on SmackDown, but after that, things cooled off and it was largely forgotten about.

Since then, Brock Lesnar got suspended and his name has been fleetingly used on the blue brand. WWE has teased Paul Heyman's betrayal of The Head of the Table for far too long to not go through with it.

