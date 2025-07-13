3 Reasons why Randy Orton beat Drew McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event kicked off with Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre. The match witnessed great action and even disruption from Logan Paul and Jelly Roll, who were present at the ringside.

Ad

The match concluded with the victory of Orton as he pinned McIntyre after an RKO. In this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why The Viper defeated the former World Champion at SNME.

#3. To set up a SummerSlam feud

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

One of the primary reasons behind the loss of McIntyre is Jelly Roll. He attacked The Maverick at the ringside, which distracted Drew, allowing the Apex Predator to take advantage. After the match, the YouTuber attacked The Viper, but Jelly Roll tried to save Orton.

This led to Drew delivering a Claymore kick to the American rapper and leaving the ring in frustration. All this development confirms a set-up for a WWE SummerSlam tag team feud, as Orton emerged victorious at the NBC special event.

Ad

#2. Orton needed that victory

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the past few months, The Legend Killer has suffered losses in major matches. The Viper lost in the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions when Cody Rhodes emerged at the top.

On the other side, Orton clashed with John Cena at Backlash 2025, where the Franchise Player managed to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. These two back-to-back prominent losses made Orton's victory at SNME a must-see thing to unfold.

Ad

This could be another explanation why he defeated Drew McIntyre in a singles match on the show.

#1. He is with Jelly Roll as a babyface ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy Orton is still a babyface in the WWE. With the ongoing storyline, it is somewhat confirmed that Orton and Jelly Roll will be in a tag team together. The American rapper could also be a reason behind Orton's victory at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Giving the babyface the win will provide them with momentum as we are moving toward the Biggest Party of the Summer. Additionally, the victory of Orton led to the involvement of Jelly Roll against Logan and McIntyre.

This makes the American rapper a key factor in The Viper's success at WWE SNME. The victory could be in the hands of McIntyre if he were in a babyface team with Jelly Roll replacing The Apex Predator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!