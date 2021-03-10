3 Reasons why Randy Orton should turn babyface and 2 reasons why he shouldn't 

Randy Orton's feud with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt has featured several bizarre elements so far. One of the strangest of all is the lack of a clear heel or babyface in this storyline.

Orton has committed a lot of despicable acts throughout his career. Bray Wyatt's most sinister alter-ego, The Fiend, isn't bound by morality either. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss is a live-action witch who likes to play wicked games on Monday Night RAW.

Although Orton's onscreen character is conflicted to a great extent, he seems like the more stable personality when compared to Wyatt or Bliss. As a result, one can make a case for his potential babyface turn. Some arguments can also justify why he should remain a heel character on RAW.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Randy Orton should turn babyface and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#5 Why Randy Orton should turn babyface - His heel run as "The Legend Killer" peaked in 2020

Randy Orton really sent all of them to AEW.



I guess Randy really is the Legend Killer. pic.twitter.com/za588JbGy0 — WrestleOps (@WrestleOps) March 8, 2021

Randy Orton's resurgence as a despicable heel started during the initial stages of his feud with Edge in 2020. Since then, The Viper has brought back his "Legend Killer" persona during the pandemic.

Orton showcased the strengths of his character during some excellent segments inside the Performance Center. In 2020 alone, he crossed boundaries several times for increasingly twisted reasons.

Orton's viciousness has been equaled and arguably surpassed since he started feuding with The Fiend/Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Whenever Orton has tried to cross boundaries during this storyline, Wyatt and Bliss have retaliated mercilessly.

The Legend Killer gimmick no longer holds the same importance it had in 2020. If Orton decides to revert to that gimmick after his current feud is over, it may become repetitive. Instead, he could start a new chapter of his career by turning babyface again.

Orton's current creative direction indicates that he will face the consequences for his dastardly deeds on the Road to WrestleMania 37. As a result, it would make sense in terms of character development for him to ultimately turn babyface.

