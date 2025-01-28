3 Reasons why Roman Reigns missed WWE RAW before Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is officially the cover star for WWE 2K25. This announcement was made on this week's RAW, the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before Royal Rumble 2025. However, Reigns did not make an appearance on the show, which sparked curiosity among fans about the reason behind this.

In this article, we will discuss three potential reasons why the Original Tribal Chief missed WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2025.

#3. To keep Roman Reigns away from any confrontation

Roman Reigns’ appearance on the show might not have generated as much buzz as his absence has. The segment involving Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman has sparked speculation that Heyman and CM Punk are secretly aligned. Now, fans are wondering if the Special Counsel will betray Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2025 to repay the favor he owes to the Best in the World.

It seems that Triple H has strategically planned to keep Roman off television until Royal Rumble 2025. This could be done to build more curiosity and excitement among fans about what might unfold at the PLE.

#2. The OTC was never advertised to appear

It’s important to note that the OTC's appearance on this week’s RAW was purely speculative, as WWE never officially promoted it. This suggests that the company had no concrete plans for an appearance from the Tribal Chief.

Instead, they only teased an announcement about Roman Reigns and WWE 2K25, which was delivered by the Wiseman on Reigns’ behalf. The lack of any official promotion for Reigns could be one of the primary reasons behind his absence from tonight’s WWE RAW.

#1. An appearance from Roman was not needed as such

Another reason for Roman’s absence this week could be that his appearance wasn’t deemed essential for the show. There is already a significant buzz among fans for Royal Rumble 2025, and the audience is hyped for the traditional Men’s Royal Rumble match.

With this excitement already in place, an appearance by the Tribal Chief didn’t seem necessary, which might explain why Triple H decided to keep Reigns off this event. If there hadn’t been sufficient hype, WWE might have considered including Roman Reigns on this week’s RAW.

It’s likely that WWE is saving more of Reigns’ appearances for the road to WrestleMania 41, which will officially begin after the Royal Rumble. These appearances will help generate buzz for Reigns’ WrestleMania feud and the overall journey leading to the Show of Shows.

