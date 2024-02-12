3 reasons why Seth Rollins vs. The Rock should happen at WrestleMania XL

#CodyMania has officially accomplished its intended motive: Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

In light of the backlash The Rock received for taking Rhodes' rightful spot in the main event of Mania, WWE has reverted to its original plan of giving The American Nightmare another chance to finish the story.

While that is wonderful for the "Cody crybabies" and Rhodes, it leaves a serious question mark on The Brahma Bull's role at The Show of Shows. Fortunately, an immediate and brilliant solution is present, and WWE has already planted the seeds.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is also without an opponent for Mania, especially with CM Punk out of the mix, and pitting him against The Rock at WrestleMania XL may be best for business.

#3. A potential showdown was heavily teased at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event

Last week, Triple H, the commentary team, and the general managers hosted a press conference advertised as "WrestleMania XL Kickoff" in Las Vegas. The primary goal was to solve the fiasco between Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

Although the three primary figures received quite a lot of attention, Rollins was also present in the background, but his presence was really only felt in the closing moments of the confrontation.

After Rhodes brought up the ancestors of his current rivals, Rocky slapped him across the face. The Visionary immediately got in the legend's face despite his rivalry and history with The American Nightmare.

Rollins claimed that The Rock had no right to exert so much influence and do as he pleases. The World Heavyweight Champion had no reason to get in The Great One's face, but his inclination showed his interest in facing one of the greatest creations in pro wrestling.

#2. The World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania XL needs to feel special

The Rhodes/Rock/Roman fiasco has tremendously elevated the Undisputed WWE Title at the expense of the World Heavyweight Championship. Although Rollins' belt has been around for less than a year, it is the workhorse's symbol of excellence.

Unfortunately, it has been treated as an afterthought, losing importance in the drama surrounding its counterpart on SmackDown. It is now called the "B title," which is a blemish on the prestige it should have. Luckily, the repair work can be done easily.

WWE should book a high-profile World Heavyweight Title bout that possesses equal, if not more, hype, star power, and appeal as Reigns vs. Rhodes. Considering the tease dropped at the press conference and The Brahma Bull's aura, The Rock vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL would be a must-see spectacle.

Triple H announced an Elimination Chamber match to determine The Visionary's opponent for Mania, but none of the competitors have the same aura as The Rock. Secondly, the build will be lackluster due to the shortage of time in the run up to the conclusion of the encounter.

#1. Seth Rollins deserves to have a legitimate WrestleMania moment as a babyface

It is funny to think that Seth Rollins has had few magical WrestleMania moments since pulling off "The Heist of The Century" in 2015. Rollins has won high-profile bouts against Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul, but The Visionary is a main-event caliber superstar.

Unfortunately, he has played second-fiddle to his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns, who has headlined six out of the last eight Mania main events. Furthermore, Rollins' moments occurred in the undercard.

The World Heavyweight Champion has amassed a massive fan base in the last two years due to his "Visionary" gimmick with his theme song becoming a hit. As one of the top babyfaces on the roster, Rollins should also have a memorable high-profile Mania moment.

The Rock's current character tends more towards a heel, and any match he competes in is bound to generate a ton of buzz. Thus, Rock vs. Rollins would warrant a prominent spot on the card, potentially headlining WrestleMania XL: Night One.

