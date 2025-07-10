3 reasons why Solo Sikoa is defending the WWE United States Championship against Jimmy Uso

Just days before Saturday Night’s Main Event, Nick Aldis made a huge announcement. The current WWE United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, will be defending his title.

Interestingly, Sikoa's championship defense won’t be against Jacob Fatu, it will be against Jimmy Uso. Which begs the question as to why Big Jim gets a title shot even before a possible rematch for The Samoan Werewolf.

WWE could be trying to tell a story here. Hence, in this article, we discuss three reasons why Jimmy Uso is facing Solo Sikoa for the US Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event:

#3. Solo Sikoa wants Jimmy Uso to turn heel

Over the last few months, WWE has pushed the narrative that the 32-year-old wants Jimmy back in the family. He’s mentioned multiple times that he wants Big Jim back by his side.

This could be another attempt by Sikoa to do the same. Jimmy Uso hasn’t managed to have the kind of solo run his brother Jey did. Lately, Big Jim has been directionless on SmackDown despite fans rooting for him.

Not only did his brother win the Royal Rumble, but he also won the World Heavyweight Championship. Main Event Jey has also held the Intercontinental Championship. However, Big Jim has never reached those heights as a singles competitor.

This match in lieu of giving Jimmy an opportunity at a title shot, could be Sikoa’s way of manipulating him. 'Stay with the family, and you get rewarded.' This is what Solo Sikoa did for Fatu to help him win the title before The Samoan Werewolf finally betrayed him at Money in the Bank last month.

#2. A trap for a beatdown

Last week on SmackDown, Uso and Fatu teamed up to take on JC Mateo and The Street Champion in tag team action. While the babyfaces did win, they were ambushed by Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga.

This upcoming match could just be part II of the same beatdown. The new champion will have his faction waiting for his order to attack, and they will not hesitate. With the numbers on their side, even if Fatu comes out to help, it will not lead to anything.

Ad

The Saoan Werewolf was triple powerbombed through a table last week, and chances are, Big Jim will have the same fate. Sikoa wants to prove that despite not having the Ula Fala, he is a worthy leader to his men. A brutal beatdown will not only show their dominance but will also give the locker room a reason to stay away from the WWE United States Title.

The statement Solo Sikoa is trying to send will ensure he has a long and peaceful run as champion for months without anyone challenging him.

#1. To humiliate and break Jimmy Uso

The SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 saw the Street Champion take over The Bloodline. The first thing he did was punish Jimmy at the hands of a debuting Tama Tonga and exiled him from the group.

Since then, Sikoa and Jimmy Uso have found themselves on opposite sides. It would seem that the United States Champion has unfinished work with Big Jim, and he would like to resolve it in the only way he knows how, by brutalizing the person.

Jimmy Uso is over with the fans, and despite not getting title shots or a massive push, he’s been the heart of his family’s drama. This could be something that Solo Sikoa wants to change. Beatdown and break Big Jim so that he never tries to become the main event star his brother did.

Pulling this off at a stage like Saturday Night’s Main Event will drive home his group's dominance in the blue brand. This program could revitalize The Bloodline saga, as well as Uso's personal storyline.

