3 Reasons why Solo Sikoa doesn't have a match at WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa has been struggling since his loss to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat during the RAW premiere on Netflix. The Bloodline star has been searching for a new direction for weeks, but it seems that WWE Creative had no plans for him during the Road to WrestleMania.

Solo Sikoa doesn't have a match at the Showcase of the Immortals, and this is not expected to change in the coming two SmackDown episodes, the last ones before WrestleMania 41.

With that in mind, we look at three reasons why Roman Reigns' former Enforcer will not be part of WrestleMania 41 this year.

#3. WWE Creative could no longer consider him championship material

Solo Sikoa was getting a push by WWE for months, first as Reigns' Enforcer in the Bloodline era and then as the leader of Bloodline 2.0.

However, this push didn't make him a World Champion. He also failed to win the civil war with Roman Reigns and lost the Ula Fala.

As he was no longer the Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa took time off. It appears that WWE Creative has moved on from him as a top name on the roster, which could explain why he will not compete at 'Mania.

#2. WWE gave Jacob Fatu a title shot at WrestleMania 41

The expectation was that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu would collide at the Grandest Stage of Them All. There was a lot of tension between the two stars over the past few weeks, and it was likely that Jacob would turn on Solo and start a feud with him.

However, WWE Creative has moved Fatu to singles action, making him a challenger for the United States Championship. The Samoan Werewolf is the No.1 contender to LA Knight's US Title and will challenge him at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Fatu will have the chance to claim his first singles title in WWE, but his WrestleMania match could also determine his next storyline, a feud with Solo Sikoa.

#1. Solo Sikoa could cost Jacob Fatu his title opportunity at WrestleMania 41

This could be the main reason Solo Sikoa is not on the match card for Mania. Instead of taking on Jacob Fatu, he could interfere in his title match and cost him the opportunity to become champion.

In that scenario, Fatu will turn on Solo and start a feud with him, leading to a match on SmackDown or in one of the upcoming premium live events.

It would also mark the end of The Bloodline. It would be unclear what Tama Tonga would do and whether he would stay with Solo or align with Jacob.

The next episodes of SmackDown and Jacob Fatu's US Title Match at WrestleMania 41 will shed more light on what the plans are for Solo Sikoa, but it is certainly disappointing that he will not have a match at the Showcase of The Immortals.

