3 reasons why AJ Styles' United States title match was moved to the Clash of Champions pre-show

AJ Styles took on Cedric Alexander in the kick-off show of Clash of Champions.

AJ Styles is one of the best performers in WWE at the moment. The Phenomenal One has been touching gold with everything that he lays his hand onto and is on a roll with the OC. So when Styles was scheduled to defend his United States title against Cedric Alexander, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina, the location of Clash of Champions 2019, fans expected the bout to be a marquee one. However, at the last moment, the match was downgraded to the kick-off show.

This move agitated many fans since they believe Styles deserved better. Styles has been one of the main pillars of WWE since his arrival and giving him the kick-off show treatment was not the best gesture from WWE. However, WWE might have its reasons for this placement. In this thread, we will take a look at a few reasons why AJ Styles' United States title match was moved to the Clash of Champions pre-show.

#3. The main card was stacked

WWE postponed the final of King of the Ring 2019 to next RAW.

WWE scheduled 12 matches for the Clash of Champions. However, WWE had to give each match a suitable time to tell a story. So it was impossible to accommodate 12 matches to the main card. The Cruiserweight title match is, unfortunately, a mainstay on the kick-off show. Even the King of the Ring tournament, which has been hyped up to conclude at the Clash of Champions, was moved to the next episode of RAW for the same reasons.

WWE usually tries to finish PPVs before the four-hour mark. At Clash of Champions, WWE was cautious and ended the PPV as early as possible. Even the Smackdown Women's title match between Bayley and Charlotte Flair did not get much time.

