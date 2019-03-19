3 Reasons why Drew McIntyre interrupted Brock Lesnar on RAW

McIntyre interrupted Lesnar in Raw's opening segment

Tonight's Monday Night Raw emanated from Chicago, with a white-hot crowd all set to witness the action unfold.

The show kicked off with The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, coming out to the ring with Paul Heyman. It had been a while since Lesnar came out on Monday Night Raw. Heyman immediately began his usual shtick by berating Lesnar's challenger at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins.

Heyman went on to state that Brock Lesnar has put down the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor in the past. He added that Seth Rollins is making a huge mistake by getting into the ring with Drew McIntyre, after what The Scottish Psychopath did to his Shield cohorts on last week's Raw.

Out came McIntyre, and the fans erupted in unison on seeing the two behemoths sharing the stage. Let's take a look at 3 possible reasons why Drew McIntyre interrupted Brock Lesnar on Raw.

#3 WWE wanted to witness the fans' reaction

Will Lesnar battle McIntyre in the near future

Bringing Drew McIntyre out to interrupt Lesnar and Heyman served an important purpose. WWE likes to test the waters before putting out huge storylines in front of the audience.

This might be one of those occasions where WWE wanted to see how the fans would react to these absolute units face off against each other.

Judging by the crowd's reaction, we might be in for a feud in the near future.

#2 Making Rollins look strong

Rollins unloaded on McIntyre with a chair

As McIntyre was addressing The Beast and Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins came out of nowhere and proceeded to beat the tar out of McIntyre.

It's clear that WWE is doing everything in their power to make Rollins look like a huge threat to Brock at WrestleMania. Although this assault on McIntyre was a sneaky one, it did make Rollins look like he is capable of doing the absolute worst to Lesnar at the show of shows.

The attack also served as a retaliation to McIntyre's brutal assault on Reigns and Ambrose on last week's Raw. McIntyre had recently warned Rollins that he was going to be the third victim, with McIntyre finally "completing the puzzle".

