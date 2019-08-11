3 Reasons why the WWE Universe is turning on Seth Rollins

Jake Sasko

What is Seth doing wrong?

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

If you watched Monday Night Raw this week, you would've seen Brock Lesnar brutalize Seth Rollins for the second week in a row and then Seth proceeded by cutting what can only be described as a disastrous promo. Seth sat in the ring and promised to become WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam to a chorus of 'What?' chants from the crowd.

Seth has been one of the most popular Superstars in the entire company since he returned from injury in 2016 as a heel. He then turned face after Triple H turned on him and was involved in various feuds for the next year or so. He won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34 and was in the title scene for a while.

He won the 2019 Royal Rumble match and then finally beat Brock Lesnar in under 3 minutes at WrestleMania 35 to win the Universal Championship earlier this year.

He lost the title to Brock at Extreme Rules and now their match at SummerSlam could make him a 2-time Universal Champion. Unfortunately for Rollins, not everyone is looking forward to seeing him as Universal Champion again. Here are 3 reasons why the fans are turning on Seth Rollins.

#3 His booking and repetitive feud with Brock Lesnar

Same old, same old

Now, if you cast your mind back 4 months ago, you will remember that Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins had the exact same feud that they have right now. Sunday will be the fifth time that these two Superstars will compete for a world title. The first time they faced each other was in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble in 2016, also involving John Cena.

The second time was at when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31. The Beastslayer and The Beast Incarnate went on to wrestle on two more one-on-one matches which took place at Battleground in 2016 and the latest one was at WrestleMania this year.

The WWE audience probably wants to see something new and they are tired of seeing the same thing they've seen before. WWE could have done something different and come up with a different story to make this interesting. Seth just having to overcome Brock again isn't appealing because he has already done it. And it happened this year.

