3 reasons why TLC is better off without Brock Lesnar

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
205   //    15 Dec 2018, 15:16 IST

No Champion, No Problem
Brock Lesnar is definitely a box-office attraction and also the most dangerous performer inside the squared circle and the octagon. While he is a dominant force, the fact of the matter remains that since his return to the WWE he has worked as a part-timer..

This unavailability of 'The Beast Incarnate' was also used by the WWE to promote Roman Reigns and several storylines. Paul Heyman's claims about Brock Lesnar are wrong that he is the defending champion because the performer is majorly out of action from WWE pay-per-views including TLC happening this Sunday.

While his unavailability is majorly missed and questioned, the fact that WWE has been able to pull off his absence in the right fashion has made his presence irrelevant as not just the champion, but also as a performer.

In this article, I discuss 3 reasons why Brock Lesnar's absence is a boom not doom for the WWE:

#1 Give Other Stories More Space

Ambrose
WWE is focused around promoting Brock Lesnar as the next big thing, and this has made his time on tv more painful. While his advocate is the best thing on tv, the champion isn't, and his absence has helped other wrestlers take center stage.

In case of a feud involving Brock Lesnar, he gets more hype and value via various platforms, and other performers are left out. In his absence, a lot of other storylines have taken center stage and also got a good response from the WWE Universe.

The storyline involving Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and the one involving Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin have seen more value due to this absence, and it would be better if he stays away and loses the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.


Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
