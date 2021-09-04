3 Reasons why WWE should bring Finn Balor's Demon persona and 3 they shouldn't

Finn Balor finally got his Universal Championship match on SmackDown, and it ended with a tease for The Demon. Despite being the first-ever Universal Champion, Finn Balor's luck with the title seems to have stopped the moment he won it - at SummerSlam 2016.

On the September 3rd episode of SmackDown, Finn Balor was attacked beforehand by The Usos. Despite The Street Profits coming in and making the save, it was a bit too late as Finn Balor suffered an assault at the hands of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. He managed to put on an incredible effort against Roman Reigns in their subsequent match, but it wasn't enough to dethrone one of the greatest Universal Champions in WWE history.

The tease that followed the match is what everyone as talking about. As Reings made his way away from the ring, the lights in the arena flashed in red, and a heartbeat could be heard - very much like the Demon's entrance.

The last time Finn Balor appeared as The Demon was at Super ShowDown 2019. On that occasion, he defeated now-AEW star Andrade to retain the Intercontinental title. It has been 27 months since we've seen The Demon in WWE.

Here are a few reasons making a case for and against the return of Finn Balor's "Demon" character. We even get into why Finn Balor hasn't used his alter-ego in over two years.

#3. Should bring back The Demon: Increases Finn Balor's marketability

Everyone wants to be the champion until The Champion walks in the room. pic.twitter.com/IJxiwKP7VU — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 18, 2021

Unlike NXT, the WWE main roster heavily focuses on the marketability of superstars. Let's look at a recent example - Karrion Kross on RAW. The man who defeated Finn Balor to claim his second NXT title recently debuted new medieval-esque gear on RAW.

It has gotten a mixed reception, and when enquiring about it, Andrew Zarain of the Mat Men podcast revealed that the reason behind the gear was because every superstar must be marketable:

Spoke to a source regarding Kross’s new ring gear. His response :



“Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell” pic.twitter.com/rooHCMowsO — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 24, 2021

As great as Finn Balor is, there's no denying that The Demon is far more marketable when looking at toys, shirts, and overall merchandise sales. These sales avenues seem to be of utmost importance to WWE.

Of course, we're not saying that Finn Balor needs to bring out The Demon more often either. It's a plain and simple fact that he is more marketable every time he portrays the character and that is the perspective that WWE looks at, whether we like it or not.

To add to it, The Demon vs Roman Reigns is a big money match and can elevate Finn Balor's popularity, leading to more merchandise sales. The Demon is better business for WWE and it makes sense why they would be insistent on bringing Finn Balor's alter-ego back.

