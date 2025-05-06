3 Reasons why WWE didn’t put the World Heavyweight Title on Seth Rollins on RAW

Those who missed the main event of WWE RAW have only one question in mind: Did Jey Uso beat Seth Rollins on the show? Well, here is a twist. The latest episode of RAW on Netflix ended with CM Punk returning and saving the World Title reign of Jey Uso.

Out of the blue, Seth Rollins got a World Title shot after Paul Heyman provoked the YEET Master in the opening segment of the red brand. When Rollins was inches away from emerging as the new Champion, the Best in the World made his return and cost The Architect.

Despite having all the momentum on his side, Seth's loss comes as a surprise to many. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why WWE didn't put the World Heavyweight Championship on Seth Rollins' shoulders in tonight's RAW.

#3. Too soon for Jey Uso to suffer the loss

Jey Uso eliminated 29 stars from the 2025 Men's traditional Royal Rumble match to get a title match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. All the YEET movement led to the Samoan Twin becoming World Champion at Showcase of Immortals.

As of writing, Jey is standing as 17 days only as your World Champion, and if he suffers the title loss to Seth Rollins, it will be too soon for him to lose his Championship. This could be why WWE may have decided not to let Seth defeat Jey in tonight's RAW.

#2. Seth Rollins doesn't need the World Title right now

Seth Rollins already has all the attention from the WWE Universe. The Visionary defeated CM Punk & Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year. Further, his alliance with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman has been the talk of the town.

This implies that the Visionary doesn't need a World Title reign. Triple H needs to focus on building the new alliance of Rollins to be more rugged, rather than engaging in World Title feuds.

#1. WWE has no plans for any title change

The Jey Uso and Seth Rollins match was announced during the opening moments of the red brand. Additionally, putting Rollins vs. Jey in the main event of the RAW rather than Backlash PLE shows that WWE has no real plans for any title change. It seems that The Game only wants to attract viewership, which could be why he booked this title showdown for the main event on Monday Night.

Further, as the match did not end in a clean finish, it has planted seeds for a future match between them due to the unfinished business. Also, their rivalry is rejuvenated as CM Punk is back and cost Rollins.

