3 Reasons why WWE is moving John Cena to RAW

The Greatest of All Time, John Cena’s WWE career is soon coming to an end, and fans have been pouring their gratitude towards the star over the past few weeks. Cena wrestled Logan Paul in an incredible match at Clash in Paris, and left the fans in France on their feet for Cena’s final appearance.

The Franchise Player made an appearance in Chicago on SmackDown this week and announced that it would be his final appearance on the blue brand. Cena recalled all the moments he had on SmackDown and marked the end of an era with his final appearance.

While Cena is now set to move to RAW, he already has an opponent confirmed. WWE Wrestlepalooza is on the horizon, and the company has already confirmed a massive showdown between Cena and Brock Lesnar for the PLE.

WWE @WWE .@JohnCena and Brock Lesnar will go to war one last time at #Wrestlepalooza 😤 🎟️: https://t.co/Q0O2SZdREB

Fans have been questioning WWE’s decision to move Cena to RAW when he had been doing an incredible job on the blue brand throughout his Farewell Tour. Let’s check out a few possible reasons why WWE decided to move him to the red brand.

#3. Potential feud with Gunther

The Ring General has been away from WWE TV since losing to CM Punk in the World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam. Many fans around the world are waiting for Gunther's return, and John Cena might be moving to the red brand to face Gunther.

Fans have been hoping for a showdown between Gunther and Cena for quite some time, and a match against The Ring General would undoubtedly be incredible for The Franchsie Player’s Farewell Tour. While Gunther retiring Cena still seems to be off the table, a potential storyline with him could be the reason Cena was brought to the red brand.

#2. Netflix could have asked for it

WWE RAW has been at its best since moving to Netflix, and the star power on the red brand is undoubtedly fantastic. From Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk on the men’s side, to stars like Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, and now reportedly AJ Lee, the red brand is packed with some of the biggest names in the entire industry.

However, no name could compare to John Cena's popularity on his Farewell Tour. This might be why Netflix asked the company to bring the former Undisputed WWE Champion on RAW.

#1. No opponent left for John Cena on SmackDown

John Cena has spent his entire Farewell Tour on SmackDown till now and has already faced the biggest names on the blue brand, except for Drew McIntyre. With Cena still having a few matches remaining, he might need a new set of opponents, which could be the main reason for WWE to move the Greatest of All Time to the red brand.

A potential move to RAW could kick off some incredible new feuds for Cena, making his tour memorable and filled with some action-packed storylines. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for John Cena next.

