3 Reasons why WWE must swerve and reveal Becky Lynch as the leader of The Vision

This week's episode of WWE RAW concluded on a shocking note, as Seth Rollins was betrayed by his stablemates and kicked out of The Vision. Bron Breakker initiated the turn by hitting a Spear on The Visionary, much to the shock of Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman, who eventually chose to side with Breakker.

The Aus-zilla delivered his signature Tsunami splash to Rollins as the trio stood tall to close the show. With The Architect's eviction from the group, Becky Lynch's future as a member of The Vision is up in the air.

Many expect Lynch to be kicked out as well, but what if the creative team pulls another swerve? To catch fans off guard once again and to continue the theme of unpredictability around the storyline, what if The Man is revealed as the new leader of The Vision?

In this listicle, we will examine three reasons why WWE must swerve fans again and reveal Becky Lynch as The Vision's leader:

#3. WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion might have her own reasons for turning on Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins finally defeated Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. However, before the event, The Visionary was carrying a chip on his shoulder, which caused friction between him and Paul Heyman.

However, Rollins' obsession and insecurities didn't just sever his bond with Heyman; they also affected his relationship with Lynch. The Architect was acting distant and was even seen ignoring his wife backstage.

Moreover, the couple suffered a defeat against AJ Lee and CM Punk at WWE Wrestlepalooza, a loss that might still sting the Irish star, given her competitive nature. Although she was the one who tapped out, Becky might still put the blame on Rollins. Big Time Becks seems to have valid reasons, at least according to her, to turn on her husband.

#2. It would allow other women to be in the main event scene as well

If Becky Lynch is revealed as the leader of The Vision, it would solidify her spot in the main event scene, as it is the top current storyline of the red brand. And if Becky is there, it would open up an opportunity for her to share that spotlight with other women.

Competitors like Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and more could get a chance to be part of a high-profile main event storyline if they get involved in a rivalry with The Man. This would further the women's division's credibility in WWE.

#1. It would build sympathy toward Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is reportedly headed for surgery after suffering a shoulder injury during his bout against The American Nightmare at WWE Crown Jewel. If true, he will likely be out of action for months. Fans expect The Visionary to return as a babyface, and if that is the case, having Lynch betray him during a vulnerable time could build sympathy toward the character of Seth Rollins.

Losing his faction is heartbreaking in itself, but knowing his wife orchestrated the whole thing would make things far too personal, making the eventual feud between Rollins and The Vision more captivating for fans to witness.

