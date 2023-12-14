3 replacements for Carmelo Hayes in the United States Championship Tournament on SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE NXT introduced more twists to the ongoing story of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams as Melo mysteriously got attacked backstage during the opinionated moments of the show.

However, the company later confirmed that Carmelo is fit and will wrestle in the upcoming edition of SmackDown. For those unaware, Melo is set to face Grayson Waller in the first round of the United States Title tournament in this week's episode of blue brand.

Later in the show, The A Champ accidentally attacked Trick during his segment with Ilja Dragunov, resulting in fans blaming him for the previous mystery attack on his friend.

As the storyline between these two continues, we might witness another potential twist on SmackDown just before Carmelo Hayes' match against Waller, which could lead to his replacement. With that said, let's discuss three superstars who might replace Melo in this first round of the United States Title tournament.

#3. Bron Breakker might replace Carmelo Hayes at the last moment

One potential candidate who could replace the former NXT North American Champion is none other than Bron Breakker.

Speculation about Breakker's permanent move to the main roster has been circulating for a considerable period. Additionally, at NXT Deadline, Bron suffered a loss despite delivering a dominant performance.

Considering this, there's a possibility that if there is a last-minute replacement, Bron Breakker could make his presence felt on Friday Nights by defeating Waller and advancing in the tournament. This will eventually lead to his permanent main roster callout.

#2. Baron Corbin might replace Melo in this tournament

Despite delivering an impressive performance, Baron Corbin suffered a loss against Ilja Dragunov in an NXT Championship match at NXT Deadline. If Carmelo Hayes is unable to compete in his match, the former United States Champion would undoubtedly be an excellent choice as a replacement.

Corbin boasts numerous accolades in the Stamford-based promotion, making him a formidable threat in the entire tournament if he faces Grayson Waller in the upcoming SmackDown.

#1. Dijak could be a good replacement for Carmelo Hayes in this match

Dijak is currently elevating his position in the developmental brand after a challenging run as T-Bar in the main roster. His standout performance at NXT Deadline in the Iron Survivor Series makes him a strong contender for replacing Carmelo Hayes in the US title tournament.

However, if this scenario unfolds, it might be challenging for him to advance to further rounds due to his ongoing rivalry with Eddy Thorpe, who previously cost him the Iron Survivor Series match at Deadline.

If he faces Waller in the tournament, there's a possibility that Eddy might once again attempt to interfere and cost Dijak the match.