3 Replacements for Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2025 if he can’t make it

By Mohammad Bilal
Published Jul 28, 2025 02:33 GMT
WWE superstars, Drew McIntyre (L) and Randy Orton (R). [Photo credit: WWE.com]
WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre (L) and Randy Orton (R) [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has found himself in uninvited trouble before SummerSlam 2025. The Scottish Warrior is stranded in the United Kingdom, where he had traveled for a friend's wedding. He has been denied permission to fly back to America because he does not have a US passport. The three-time world champion himself shared the update on social media, saying that he has been left high and dry in the UK, while his wife had to fly back alone to the US to take care of their sick pets.

McIntyre is scheduled to face Randy Orton and singer-rapper Jelly Roll in a tag team match at SummerSlam, teaming up with Logan Paul. However, the former WWE Champion can miss the event if his passport issue lingers for the next few days. He has himself said that he might not be able to make it to SummerSlam if the problem persists. Under these circumstances, Triple H and his team will have to look for an urgent switch in partners for Logan Paul for SummerSlam.

In this listicle, we will discuss three superstars who can replace Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam:

#3. Former WWE Champion The Miz

The Miz could well be the first choice as Drew McIntyre's replacement. The A-Lister made his return to WWE TV last week on SmackDown, after an absence of nearly six weeks. He engaged in a verbal clash with Jacob Fatu backstage and even slapped him. The two later squared off in a match on the show, where The Samoan Werewolf didn't face any hassle in destroying him inside the ring.

The Miz is one of the best heels in WWE, and he perfectly fits the picture while teaming up with Logan Paul. He hasn't been announced for any match at SummerSlam yet. This week on SmackDown, WWE Creative can insert him into the storyline by getting him to cut a promo on Orton and Jelly Roll and then announce him as McIntyre's replacement for SummerSlam.

#2. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is another superstar who can be announced as Drew McIntyre's replacement. The former NXT Champion also hasn't been announced for any match at The Biggest Party of The Summer, and could be a perfect fit to team up with Logan Paul. The star last appeared on SmackDown two weeks back, when he squared off against Damian Priest in a match. He won the contest by DQ after Aleister Black attacked The Archer of Infamy.

Moreover, Carmelo is currently in the middle of a hot run as a heel and one of the best in-ring performers on the blue brand. If he is added to the match at SummerSlam in place of Drew McIntyre, that would give a big him a big push at one of the biggest WWE events.

#1. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller could also be announced as McIntyre's replacement for SummerSlam. The Aussie star is fresh out of his tag team, A-Town Down Under. He announced the end of the duo on RAW last week after reporting Austin Theory was out with an injury, saying that he doesn't have to carry his 'deadweight' any longer.

Waller has instead aligned himself with The New Day and may look to compete with the former WWE Tag Team Champions. However, before he is formally inducted as the third member of The New Day, he could be named as Drew McIntyre's replacement for SummerSlam. He can show up on SmackDown this week and take a swipe at Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. He can then ask Logan Paul to be included in the match at SummerSlam.

However, WWE would be closely monitoring the ongoing situation with Drew McIntyre currently. The management might not rush to make a decision, and instead wait at least for the next two days before announcing anything on a replacement.

