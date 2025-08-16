3 Replacements for Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW has been Sami Zayn's home for the past three years, where he delivered some memorable feuds and great storylines. However, the former Intercontinental Champion has officially moved to SmackDown this week. His departure from the red brand has left a void of a top star, and WWE may be looking to fill that.

Currently, there are several superstars, both on SmackDown and NXT, who could be a suitable replacement for Zayn. The company may be looking for talent who could match the veteran's star power or position on RAW. From a current champion to a beloved babyface, several names could be considered to become a new member of the RAW roster.

Here are three replacements for Sami Zayn on WWE RAW.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight has been a cornerstone of SmackDown for the past few years. However, his storyline has been revolving on RAW lately, as he is in the World Heavyweight Championship picture. WWE may have subtly revealed that The Megastar would officially become a part of the red brand. Knight is one of the beloved babyfaces who could suitably fit in Sami Zayn's position on RAW.

The Defiant One joining the flagship show could open endless possibilities of feuds and storylines on the red brand. Following his feud with Seth Rollins, LA Knight could feud with superstars such as Gunther, Dominik Mysterio, Rusev, and many others. There is no doubt that Knight could suitably fill the void that Zayn's departure from RAW has created.

#2. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso is one of the credible names who could join the RAW roster in the coming weeks. There were reports that WWE was considering moving him to Monday nights after SummerSlam to give him a fresh start. Although Big Jim is currently involved in a feud with the MFT on SmackDown, he could soon be heading to the red brand.

The OG Bloodline member replacing Sami Zayn would make perfect sense, as the two have a storied history. This could also pave the way for the reunion of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso on RAW, which fans have been clamoring to see. The two superstars could re-form The Usos and work in the tag team division, as both superstars are desperately in need of a fresh feud.

#1. Ethan Page may replace Sami Zayn

Ethan Page is currently the NXT North American Champion. However, his time on NXT is seemingly nearing its end. There were previous reports that WWE had plans to add new members to Seth Rollins' faction, and Page was being considered. Now that Sami Zayn is gone from RAW, it creates a perfect stage for the main roster debut of All Ego.

He could be a suitable replacement for Zayn on Monday nights. Ethan Page might lose the NXT North American Title in the coming weeks, only to move to the red brand and join The Vision. From promo skills to in-ring skills, the 35-year-old has everything he needs to be a top star. Therefore, WWE could call him to the main roster on RAW following Sami Zayn's move to SmackDown.

