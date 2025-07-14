3 Replacements for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW following his injury

Seth Rollins suffered a real-life injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The unfortunate incident occurred during The Visionary's match against LA Knight. When Rollins was about to execute a springboard moonsault, he tweaked his right knee.

Reports disclosed that Rollins was supposed to win the match, but things changed at the last moment due to injury, and The Megastar defeated The Architect. Additionally, during the post-show press conference at Evolution, Triple H confirmed that WWE will provide an update on Rollins during tonight's episode of RAW.

If this injury is severe, then the former Shield member can be expected to be out of television for a considerable time. In this article, we will be looking at three potential replacements for Rollins on the red brand following his injury.

#3. WWE might start pushing Austin Theory again

One of the potential names who could replace Seth Rollins on RAW could be Austin Theory. The former United States Champion was previously getting a massive push in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, the Triple H-led creative regime has barely used him in any significant storylines since taking over. However, Rollins being out of action due to injury could emerge as an opportunity for The Unproven One.

Despite having less star power in comparison to Seth Rollins, pushing Austin Theory as a single star again and building him up with significant storylines could make him a potential replacement for Rollins on RAW.

#2. Karrion Kross might emerge as Rollins' replacement

Karrion Kross has recently gained significant popularity among the WWE Universe. Whenever The Herald of Doomsday appears on television, the crowd erupts in cheers.

Following Seth Rollins' injury, the former NXT Champion could emerge as the potential replacement of The Revolutionary. Karrion Kross helped Rollins' faction member Bron Breakker defeat Sami Zayn on last week's RAW. WWE could use this angle to have Kross even take over The Visionary's place as the leader of the group during the latter's absence.

#1. Roman Reigns might return to WWE RAW

Roman Reigns could be a perfect replacement for Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW. The OTC was already speculated to return to the company soon. The chances are higher, especially with SummerSlam 2025 fast approaching.

Though the Original Tribal Chief is part of the SmackDown roster, he could still appear on Monday Night RAW. If Rollins vs. Reigns is not happening at SummerSlam, then Roman might lock horns with Bron Breakker.

Roman Reigns has unfinished business with Seth Rollins' stable, and with The Visionary likely to be out of action for a significant amount of time, Reigns' return can restore balance on RAW. The OTC can resume his feud with his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, and Rollins' stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, heading into SummerSlam.

