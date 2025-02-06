3 Rumored WrestleMania 41 matches that WWE shouldn’t book

The 2025 Royal Rumble set the stage for some blockbuster matches at WrestleMania 41, and WWE Creative has already started creating its plans for April's premium live event in Las Vegas. There have already been reports about the matches that WWE will book, while we have to wait to see who the respective Rumble winners, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, will pick to face at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

With that in mind, we take at three rumored matches for WrestleMania 41 that WWE should avoid booking.

#3. Drew McIntyre will kick off a feud with Damian Priest and LA Knight

Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble and kicked off the feud between the two former World Champions, which is expected to continue on SmackDown now that The Punisher has moved to the blue brand.

At the same time, The Scottish Warrior was upset with LA Knight, who appeared to accidentally ruin the spot with Drew's elimination, even though The Megastar didn't face any backstage heat.

Still, WWE Creative plans for McIntyre to feud with Priest and Knight. However, it wouldn't make much sense for those superstars to fight at 'Mania unless it is for the title. All three of them are championship materials for WWE; thus, their match at WrestleMania 41 should be for the United States Championship.

WWE Creative could have either of them dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura before Mania or make it a Triple Threat or Fatal-4 Way match for the US Title at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is the plan for WrestleMania 41

After what happened at the Rumble, where CM Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and the latter snapped and stomped The OTC, it appears that the plan is for the three megastars to collide at WrestleMania 41.

Still, it is unclear whether they will just have a blockbuster match, as all three of them don't see eye-to-eye, or RAW GM Adam Pearce will add a stipulation, so there is something at stake.

For example, it would make much more sense to make this match if the winner got a title shot for either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship, as Gunther is expected to face Rumble winner Jey Uso, while the plan is for Cody Rhodes to put his title on the line against WWE legend John Cena.

So, if a title opportunity is not a stake or another major stipulation, WWE could skip this plan and book Reigns, Punk, and Rollins for other matches at 'Mania.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena has made it clear that he wants to become World Champion for a record 17th time and plans to do so by winning the Elimination Chamber and facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Even though The Cenation Leader is determined to make history, WWE Creative could have saved this match for a future PLE closer to the end of Cena's retirement tour.

If Cena became the World Champion at 'Mania, the rest of the farewell tour would be meaningless since he would have already accomplished his target.

Thus, WWE Creative could have Cody Rhodes defend his title against another megastar from the Chamber (or even the Rock if he works WrestleMania 41) and save John Cena's 17th title reign for another date.

