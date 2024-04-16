3 signs Alexa Bliss will return to WWE programming alongside Uncle Howdy

WWE fans have a lot to enjoy these days. The ongoing Bloodline saga is arguably the most compelling storyline in WWE history. Other stars such as Drew McIntyre, Bayley, Sami Zayn, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have all kept fans completely engaged.

As if the current crop of talent wasn't enough, there have been some interesting teases as of late on television that could hint to one or more other performers soon returning. It all started with the recent Bray Wyatt documentary on Peacock that featured a surprising post-credit scene.

Following that, teases began airing on television and social media. In shades of the infamous White Rabbit campaign, old music plays at live events with the lights dimming and QR codes have popped up at odd times. All of this seemingly hints at Bo Dallas returning as the Uncle Howdy character.

There's a chance, however, that Uncle Howdy will not be the only character returning as part of this re-launched White Rabbit project. There's a chance that Alexa Bliss could be joining the former NXT Champion. This article will look at a handful of hints and signs that seemingly point to her return coming by Howdy's side.

Below are three signs Alexa Bliss will return to WWE programming alongside Uncle Howdy.

#3. She has a long history with Bray Wyatt

This first entry isn't specifically about hints currently on television, but instead comes from what we can put together about this story. It is safe to assume that WWE and Bo Dallas himself wish to carry on Bray Wyatt's vision and potentially even make moves that had initially been planned prior to Wyatt's unfortunate passing.

Part of Bray Wyatt's story in WWE is and forever will be Alexa Bliss. Beginning in 2019, the two became linked. Soon, Bliss became obsessed and possessed by The Fiend. Soon, she ended up being a creepy character with range just like Bray Wyatt himself. The two on the Firefly Funhouse, for example, will forever be remembered.

Not only are the two known for being aligned, but they also had tension. Alexa Bliss infamously turned on Bray after a bizarre black ooze incident at WrestleMania. Given how closely linked they were on-screen, it would be a surprise if Alexa wasn't part of an act dedicated to honor Bray and carry on his vision in the company. This certainly feels like a clue.

#2. Alexa Bliss was interacting with Uncle Howdy on WWE television last year

As noted in the prior entry, Alexa Bliss was last seen having issues with Bray Wyatt when the pair interacted on television. With that being said, that wasn't actually the end of their story in WWE. Alexa was once again being targeted, but this time there was no direct interaction with The Eater Of Worlds.

Instead, the man who menaced Bray and later aligned himself with Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, was the one who began terrorizing Alexa. While the story was never able to be completed, it seemed as if Bliss had finally given into the evil right before Bray Wyatt had health complications and Alexa became pregnant. Needless to say, both things led to the angle being dropped.

The fact that Alexa showed a darker side when battling Bianca Belair and was close to aligning with Uncle Howdy likely indicates that the two will be paired up now. All signs point towards that, at least.

The Triple H era is known for providing some of the best continuity in wrestling history. It is highly unlikely that the promotion would simply overlook what they were building over a year ago. Instead, they will morph it into something new.

#1. The teasers keep using words implying there is more than one person coming

The final hint towards Alexa Bliss possibly joining Uncle Howdy upon his return to WWE comes from the teasers that have been taking place. Several have aired on RAW and SmackDown with more taking place on social media and through QR codes.

Notably, the language in the teasers always use words that seemingly imply more than one person is on the way. "Us" and "we" have both been spotted within the creepy teasers, such as "you didn't want us" from a video found by watching RAW.

The fact that the language implies Howdy isn't coming alone doesn't guarantee Bliss will arrive with him. The likes of Erick Rowan, Matt Hardy, and Braun Strowman are all speculated about. Still, this could be Alexa and if it is, these signs will be looked at as pointing directly to her return.

