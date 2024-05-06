3 signs Damian Priest will be kicked out of The Judgment Day

Damian Priest successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WWE Backlash 2024. This was his first title defense ever since winning it at WrestleMania 40 by cashing-in the Money in the Bank contract. However, it seems that The Archer of Infamy took a page out of Roman Reigns' book, and had some help from his faction-mates to secure the victory.

The only difference is that The Tribal Chief was expecting the interference whereas The Archer of Infamy did not want the help. He wanted to win it without any help at Backlash 2024, but The Judgment Day members did not let that happen. Considering the way things are heating up between Priest and The Judgment Day, he might not be in the faction for long.

#3. Finn Balor sent a cryptic message following WWE Backlash 2024

At WWE Backlash 2024, Priest did not actually see Balor trying to help him. However, he did see it when JD McDonagh and Finn Balor were beating up Jey Uso after the match. This is when Damian Priest snapped and shoved Balor and McDonagh aside, and even put his hands on Balor.

Following that, The Prince took to social media to post a picture from their confrontation, without any caption or comments. It was just the two of them in a heated moment. It's possible this is an indication that Balor has taken notice of Priest's reaction, and the consequences are yet to follow.

Finn Balor will also have JD McDonagh's support since McDonagh is the reason why Jey Uso couldn't successfully pin The Archer of Infamy! Damian Priest thanked him with a violent shove and demanded he stands by Priest while he lifts the title.

#2. The World Champion does not acknowledge the help

If Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were to let go of Damian Priest's frustration towards them in the ring, the least he could have done was acknowledge their help even if it was unwanted. Their interferences did save Priest from losing the title to Jey Uso.

The Archer of Infamy took to social media to celebrate his win, teasing the fans about defeating Main Event Jey Uso. Even if he does know that fans are more upset that he won after the interferences, he didn't even mention The Judgment Day members once.

The faction always boasts about being a family and having each other's back. While Balor and McDonagh had Priest's back at Backlash, he did not return the favor.

#1. Damian Priest teased a face turn at WWE Backlash

As mentioned, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were beating up Jey Uso once the match was over. This action infuriated Damian Priest, and he stopped Balor and McDonagh from hurting Uso any further.

In fact, he moved them away and said Uso was done and to let it be. This is extremely unlike heel superstars, and sort of seems like Priest is going to be removed from Judgment Day and turned babyface in the upcoming WWE sprint!