Damian Priest breaks silence after The Judgment Day cost Jey Uso the WWE World Heavyweight title match at Backlash

Damian Priest has taken to social media to share his thoughts following his World Title defense at WWE Backlash in France.

Last night, The Archer of Infamy made his first televised defense when he defeated Jey Uso to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. The two men pushed each other to the limit in a barnburner contest. "Main Event" Jey could have dethroned Damian Priest if JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day had not interfered during the match.

Jey Uso showed a valiant effort, but the numbers game eventually caught up to him. After the match, as Balor and McDonagh proceeded to attack the former Bloodline member, Priest surprisingly pulled them off. The reigning champion looked visibly upset with his stablemates for causing a ruckus.

Earlier today, Damian Priest took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to gloat about his victory. He even wrote an interesting caption for the WWE Universe.

Check out his tweet below:

"How mad are you all today? #AndStill #ElCampeón"

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest could lose his WWE World Heavyweight Championship soon

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, former SmackDown Superstar Matt Morgan predicted that Drew McIntyre will dethrone Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle, which takes place in his home country:

"Yes. I have no doubt, and it's going to be cool to watch. You know, he's a heel like I think it's going to work. It's going to look good. It's going to feel good, yeah. And we saw how this could play decades ago with Bret Hart in Canada. Like it's no different, and it adds a whole different spin to all of this because it gives legitimacy to the heel that what they doing is right," Morgan said.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre is presently embroiled in a heated feud with Punk after the latter cost him his crowning moment on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. With Jey Uso seemingly out of the title picture, it will be interesting to see who will step up against Priest next.