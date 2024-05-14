3 signs Damian Priest will lose the World Heavyweight Championship soon; Tension with top star, Major RAW segment & more

WWE Superstar Damian Priest is basking in glory as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on Monday Night RAW. The Punisher defended his coveted title against Jey Uso at Backlash France, as it was his maiden title defense since winning it at WrestleMania XL.

However, it appears that Priest's time as the World Heavyweight Champion is nearing its end sooner. The Judgment Day member will seemingly lose his title at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in June of this year, as the undertone of it has already been set.

Let's look at three signs Damian Priest will lose the World Heavyweight Championship soon.

WWE showcasing Drew McIntyre's segment with Damian Priest on RAW

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured a major segment between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. What came as a surprise out of nowhere was that The Punisher offered Drew a future championship match whenever the latter gets medically cleared to compete.

The fact that WWE showcased an angle between Priest and McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW despite the latter being injured is a major hint that a program between the two is imminent, which might happen sooner rather than later.

The segment between the two stars was also a major sign that Damian Priest's time as the World Heavyweight Champion is running out. The Archer of Infamy will seemingly lose the title soon as Drew McIntyre appears to be coming after him.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will be next month

After being robbed of his moment at WrestleMania XL, Drew McIntyre is expected to recapture the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country of Scotland at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event this year. The event will take place on June 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The fact that the event is just one month away is a clear indication that Damian Priest's reign as the champion will end much sooner than expected. The Scottish Warrior will likely defeat him for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event next month.

McIntyre will seemingly receive his grand moment in Glasgow, especially after his uneventful outing at WrestleMania XL. Hence, this leaves an inkling that Priest's time as the world champion is nearing its end soon.

WWE Superstar Finn Balor's silence at Backlash France

One of the things that hints that Damian Priest's time as the World Heavyweight Champion is nearing its end is the tensions within The Judgment Day. The Punisher berated Finn Balor at Backlash France, even though the latter was trying to help him. Besides, there have been numerous instances when Priest has castigated him before and enforced his dominance.

The fact that Balor did not react despite being disrespected at Backlash 2024 seems to indicate that he has been bottling up his frustrations. The Prince's silence is a major sign that he could be preparing to wreak havoc on The Archer of Infamy. It is a matter of time before Finn Balor turns against Damian Priest and takes everything away from him.

The former Universal Champion will seemingly cost Priest his World Heavyweight Championship to exact revenge on him. This might occur sooner, possibly during his next title defense, which might take place at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event next month.

