3 signs Dominik Mysterio will be a bigger WWE legend than Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio's heel turn and branching out from Rey Mysterio in WWE has surely done him good, possibly better than most have expected. Interestingly, most of his recent work could be considered by some to be better than the Hall of Famer.

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rey Mysterio at the 2022 Clash at the Castle event and sided with The Judgment Day. Since then, he has become one of the most hated heels in recent history, but through that, he became more comfortable and confident in presenting his character and even won the North American Championship. While he still has years to reach his father's legendary status, he could rival the Hall of Famer for the position in the future.

In a recent interview on the Busted Open podcast, the Hall of Famer broke character and praised his son for his character work, and said that he always knew his son would be bigger than him. Rey cited that he knew Dom would do things he couldn't do and elevate himself to the next level.

For this list, we will explore some signs that Dominik Mysterio could be a bigger legend than Rey Mysterio.

#3. Dominik Mysterio has evolved his character compared to Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest heels in the business [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Rey Mysterio is known and beloved for his heroic character, which he took care of for years. Although he has turned heel in the past, he mainly found success playing the good guy. While this is an advantage, it also has a disadvantage.

In a way, Rey's character became linear and compared to Dominik, is less complex and creative. As mentioned above, Dom has gotten better reactions as a heel, but if played right, he could also gain good reactions once he turns face in the future or even an anti-hero.

#2. Dominik Mysterio's storylines have been more interesting and reached mainstream media

Rey Mysterio has been involved in several interesting and unique storylines in his decade-long career. Among them is Dom's custody battle with Eddie Guerrero, a personal feud with Batista, and even a feud with his son. While they may be big, they mainly remained in the wrestling bubble.

Dominik's on-screen love story with Rhea Ripley has reached a mainstream audience, which reached its peak when he betrayed her for Liv Morgan. Since it's a romantic storyline, it has gained attention even from non-wrestling fans and it also helps that Morgan and Ripley are well-known outside wrestling.

#1. Dominik Mysterio has Rey Mysterio to guide him and help his career

Rey had his uncle, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio Sr., to guide and help him when his wrestling career was starting. Still, the RAW star has cultivated his own career and is now one of the most well-known luchadors in history.

Although many legends and current wrestlers trained Dom and guided him in the industry, Rey being his main mentor surely has its perks. Not only was he given a WWE platform from the start and utilized it, but he was taught by one of the best luchadors about what to know regarding the industry and in-ring work.

