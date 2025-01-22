3 signs Jey Uso will win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is rapidly approaching. This Saturday will mark the second edition of the popular quarterly series since it returned last year. This upcoming card is looking absolutely stacked.

Four matches are booked for the show already. This includes Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus, and Braun Strowman clashing with Jacob Fatu for the first time ever.

Perhaps the most interesting match on the card is for the World Heavyweight Championship. The reigning champion, Gunther, will be putting his prized title on the line against the unbelievably popular Jey Uso. This is bound to be a banger, but who could win the bout?

Trending

Many fans instinctually believe that Gunther will dominate and win like he often does. While that's possible, many believe some major signs point to Jey Uso potentially winning the bout and becoming the World Heavyweight Champion for the first time. This article will look at these signs, which could mean something ahead of their big-time match.

Below are three signs Jey Uso will win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Gunther insisted Jey can't win on WWE RAW, which could mean he actually will

Expand Tweet

On WWE Monday Night RAW this week, Jey Uso and Gunther had a promo segment in the middle of the ring. This isn't uncommon, as the sports entertainment juggernaut frequently has these segments, especially with major names.

The promo was fantastic, however. Both men established what their goals were and made their personalities evident to new viewers. Both of their characters were stronger by the end of it.

Notably, the segment featured Gunther tearing down Jey Uso for the second week in a row. The Ring General has been pushing that Jey is just a "company mascot" and while he's popular, he is nothing more than a very good tag team wrestler who could never defeat the world champion.

Typically, when WWE hammers home this kind of promo, it is because the underdog babyface will actually overcome the odds. While there have been exceptions before, a great example is Sami Zayn against Gunther at WrestleMania last year. This may be a sign that Jey is getting the win.

#2. Jey Uso is no longer involved with the Roman Reigns-Bloodline saga

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso was the WWE Intercontinental Champion last year. He briefly won the title from Bron Breakker before eventually losing the title back to the Big Bad Booty Nephew. Interestingly, most fans knew he'd be losing the belt.

The reason for that is he won the title at the same time as The OG Bloodline reunion was being set up. As a result, WWE fans knew his focus would shift to Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn. As expected, this is exactly how things worked out.

Now, however, Jey Uso is seemingly done with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline saga. He is back on RAW focusing on his own business. Sami Zayn has his own story, Roman Reigns is focused on the Royal Rumble, and even Jimmy Uso is feuding with Carmelo Hayes.

Jey being free of any Bloodline story could be a sign that his world title push is about to begin. If he wasn't going to win the World Heavyweight Championship, he might still be more closely linked to The OG Bloodline.

#1. There is no obvious Gunther match set up for WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

WWE fans had high hopes for Gunther's future at WrestleMania. Some believed he would face Cody Rhodes, but with both being world champions, that is highly unlikely. In fact, Cody might wrestle John Cena or Randy Orton. Others expected The Ring General to battle CM Punk at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With news of CM Punk potentially feuding with Roman Reigns instead, that match feels unlikely to take place too. Additionally, Seth Rollins is teasing a heel turn and even Sami Zayn is seemingly set to feud with Kevin Owens.

Simply put, Gunther has no clear and obvious WrestleMania match. When all of these other big names do, it may be a sign that The Ring General simply doesn't have direction heading into The Show of Shows.

This is a clear indicator that he might lose the world title. Jey Uso could win the title at Saturday Night's Main Event and face someone new entirely or Gunther could get a rematch in April. Either way, the belt may be coming off of his shoulder this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback